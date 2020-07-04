 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Truthful July 4 Message

By (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 12495
Paul Craig Roberts
From Paul Craig Roberts Website

White Americans kneel, ask forgiveness over racism from Blacks
White Americans kneel, ask forgiveness over racism from Blacks
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Dairy and Social Media)   Details   DMCA

God bless you. You will need it.

There Are More White Americans Who Are Descendants of Slaves Than There are Black American Descendants of Slaves

Somehow white Americans got over being descendants of slaves, but blacks cannot. The reason is that white descendants of slaves didn't have white liberals telling them all their lives that they should be resentful of how their ancestors were treated, whereas black Americans were held back by this white liberal indoctrination and filled with hate and anger.

From 14 months ago:

Hi White American, You Have Been Cancelled

Paul Craig Roberts

Think about this on July 4th. White Americans have not only lost the independence they gained in 1776, they have lost the protection of law. White Americans are no longer "equal under the law." See Paul Craig Roberts and Lawrence Stratton, The New Color Line.

No white American can criticize a black or stand up to a black's abuse of his/her person without the risk of job loss and prosecution by government authorities. White Americans pay for their servitude with subsidies to their oppressors, only it is a worse servitude in the 21st century than white Americans experienced under the British King in the 18th century.

No one speaks for white people. There are no white organizations attending to the rights of people who have white skin. ONLY White People suffer racial discrimination. Whites are banned from "go-to-the-head-of-the-line" for university admissions, jobs, promotions. The Civil Rights Act does not protect white people. The only white people who get media support are the ones who denounce their fellow whites as racists. The white supremacy militias are more hype than real. Wherever white men appear armed, they always submit to the authorities sent to disarm and arrest them. They never fight.

After being subjected to decades of demonization, white people have lost their strength. They have become wet paper bags. Anyone can walk through them. And the neoconservatives think the US can go to war with real people like Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, Iranians. What a joke we are.

No strength remains, and people of color see it. Whites and their civilization are denounced in every White University. Indeed, the main function of white American universities is to demonize white civilization. Jean Raspail describes white self-destruction in The Camp of the Saints, and insouciant white Americans are today precisely as gullible and unaware as the French people in Raspail's novel.

The vast majority of white people in America have no idea that government at the state, local, and federal level is engaged in demonizing and marginalizing them. There is no organization, no media to tell them. If there were one, it would be closed down as racist, nazi, fascist, whatever word or term demonizes the most. It would not be permitted on Facebook, twitter, Google or anywhere else. Outspoken white people speak for blacks, not for whites. They are enraged against white people, not against blacks.

White people no longer have a voice unless it is raised in adoration of "People of Color." Once the white liberals complete their debasement of themselves and the rest of us, their voice will no longer be needed. As they are themselves white, they are evil also, and will suffer the same fate as the rest of us. All of their pandering to blacks will do them no more good than it did for the French panderers of the invading third world horde in Raspail's novel.

When the seeds of hate are sowed, you reap the consequences. Whites are evil period. Thus, Ulysses S. Grant's statue was pulled down by thugs so ignorant they do not even know who he was. All they see is a statue of a white person. That is enough for them to know that the racist bastard has to go. The American white media is too brainwashed and stupid to understand what this means for them. What is happening today in the US is perfectly mirrored in Jean Raspail's 1970s novel, The Camp of the Saints. We are living the novel as I write.

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
10 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments

Rick Staggenborg, MD

(Member since Dec 5, 2011)
  New Content

Out of all the racist rants I've seen from this guy, this takes the cake. The definition of the deafness of white privilege.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 11:22:33 PM

Paul Craig Roberts

(Member since Mar 1, 2008)
Reply to Rick Staggenborg, MD:
Email Reply from Paul Craig Roberts:

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 7:00:01 AM

Brian Giffin

(Member since Aug 1, 2010)
  New Content

Paul, this is a super tricky subject. I'm glad you have the guts to keep tackling it.

We are stuck in a big pendulum swing. In order for society to make a point about police violence and the treatment of black people, it has chosen extremes to make the point. Extreme statements get media attention, measured ones vanish in this social media cycle.

Now that these extremes have been voiced, the pendulum can return to greater sanity. This will of necessity, need to include White People mixed in with all the other Colors in Who Matters. No one likes dominance.

Saw a telling meme the other day, ..."It's OK to Hate White". This helps turn thinking in a good direction.

On a positive note about America and manufacturing, check out Titan's of CNC channel. I love this guy. His journey goes from homelessness, to prison, to inspiring CNC machinists like myself. After watching hours of his video's I'm dreaming of a nearly new 5 Axis Haas!

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 12:02:53 AM

Paul Craig Roberts

(Member since Mar 1, 2008)
Reply to Brian Giffin:
Email Reply from Paul Craig Roberts:

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 7:00:01 AM

Patricia 0rmsby

(Member since Feb 14, 2008)
  New Content

In my lifetime, the US left has gone from being the underdog, the anti-war, pro-tolerance, loving (in all senses), rational side, favoring small-scale green initiatives for example; to an overbearing, pro-war, pro-corporate, hateful, intolerant bunch that is gradually shrinking on account of consigning anyone who disagrees with their narrowing vision to the "right." The people among my US relatives who implement small-scale, sustainable green technology are all long-time right-leaners. Other environmentalists I know, who think in practical terms of long-term viability of systems such as John Michael Greer, who like me were lifelong lefties, say the left changed and "left" them out. Meanwhile, the "right" welcomes them!

What is happening in major US cities now is starting to look a lot like Mao's Cultural Revolution. Does the left always eventually run to this extreme? I doubt it, but this is how they crack when society starts falling apart do to various forms of pressure, including resource depletion, which results in deprivation among the poor while the elite enhance their stranglehold over what remains.

There is serious talk on the right now of civil war in the US, with right-wingers abandoning the cities out of fear of what is going on there, regrouping in flyover land, and preparing to fend off an anticipated attack from urban leftists.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 2:38:27 AM

Rob Kall

Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:

Thank you. You are a great example of a former lefty who now embraces right wing talking points and messaging.

You've lost your way and have bought into the most outrageous conspiracy theories.

Good chance I'll be using your comment to illustrate an article I'm working on about lefties helping get out right wing messages. I hadn't thought about former lefties who have become right wingers. Am I correct and that's what you're talking about?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 1:48:32 AM

Susan Lee Schwartz

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)
Reply to Rob Kall:

I have thought this, too, for some time now.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 3:35:06 AM

Susan Lee Schwartz

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)
Reply to Rob Kall:

I have thought this, too, for some time now.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 12:34:05 PM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)
Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:

Who or what ever cleans up the cities will be a huge step forward. Am thinking empower Unions, instead of breaking them, would be a key step forward. This 21st century foreign policy can not continue.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:28:23 AM

Robert Gormley

(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
  New Content

I used to like PCR, not anymore.

He sounds like a complete whiner.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:04:49 PM

Ms Nan

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)
  New Content

NFAC's leader Grand Master Jay describing how he will build his black ethnostate in the US. Boasting how they are all exmilitary, extremely disciplined and expert shooters. link

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 8:04:57 PM

James Small

(Member since Feb 2, 2017)

  New Content

I initially thought this piece was satire, lampooning the twisted logic of some white folks. With dawning realization of the jaw-dropping seriousness of the author, I resisted the urge to drive an ice-pick into my thigh. Yikes!

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 3:38:14 AM

