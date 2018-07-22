 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Time for Integrity

By Robert B. Reich

From Robert Reich Blog

From youtube.com: Reich: Trump's cabinet has no idea how working people live {MID-304893}
Reich: Trump's cabinet has no idea how working people live
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)
To: Senators Jeff Flake, John McCain, Bob Corker, and Susan Collins

From: Robert Reich

Senators, I write you not as a Democrat reaching out to Republicans, or as a former cabinet member making a request of sitting senators.

I write you as a patriotic American concerned about the peril now facing our democracy, asking you to exercise your power to defend it.

A foreign power has attacked our democratic institutions and, according to American intelligence, continues to do so.

Yet the President of the United States is unwilling to fully acknowledge this, or aggressively stop it. Most of your Republican colleagues in the Senate will not force his hand. As a result, because your party has control of the Senate, there is no effective check on the President -- or on Putin.

What is America to do? We will exercise our right to vote on November 6. But by that time our system may be compromised. The President must be constrained, now. Putin's aggression must be stopped, now.

If just two of you changed parties -- becoming Independent, and caucusing with the Democrats -- the Republican Party would no longer have a majority in the Senate. The Senate would become a check on the President, as the Framers of the Constitution envisioned it would be. And the President could be forced to defend the United States, as the Framers intended.

I implore you to do so.

There is precedent. I'm sure you remember Jim Jeffords of Vermont, who served as a Republican senator from 1989 until 2001. He then left the GOP to become an Independent and began caucusing with the Democrats. Jeffords' switch changed control of the Senate from Republican to Democratic.

Jeffords left the Republican Party because of issues on which he parted with his Republican colleagues and the Bush administration. As he said at the time, "Increasingly, I find myself in disagreement with my party" Given the changing nature of the national party, it has become a struggle for our leaders to deal with me and for me to deal with them."

I knew and admired Jeffords years before he switched parties. We worked together on a number of initiatives when I was secretary of labor. He was a humble man of principle and integrity. He retired from the Senate in 2007, and died in 2014.

I appeal to the four of you to follow his noble example.

The stakes for the nation are far higher than they were in 2001. The issue today is not one on which honorable people like Jeffords may reasonably disagree. The issue now is the fate of our system of government.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


  New Content

Integrity? First we need to sort out the corruption.

The fabricated Mueller Russian collusion investigation is now severely undermined.



P.S. I sure hope Mr. Reich isn't compromised somehow in all this.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 3:21:27 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008)


  New Content

There you go again, Bob, with this democracy thing. It is no longer thanks in big part to your buddy blow-job Bill who, btw, showed a lot of integrity during his time spent usurping the democracy from the American people on the path toward a New World Order-One Government World.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 4:43:13 PM

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:

Check this out, Dennis:

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 4:58:47 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Author 10174
(Member since Jan 22, 2008)


Reply to pablo mayhew:

OUCH! I thought the a**hole didn't look backward. Maybe he's trying to make up for his failure to get the TPP and TIPP signed along with not getting Deep State puppet Hillary elected.

Goerge Soros has just come out saying Obama was his biggest disappointment. Of course, Soros is a member of the One Government World conspirators.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 5:17:08 PM

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:

I remarked upon that Soros article somewhere here on OEN within the last week. My take is that he is attempting to lay a case for plausible deniability.

Soros claims to have had just one conversation with Obama in the eight years Obama was president. And yet, it was Soros-linked Diebold electronic voting machines that stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders and attempted to rob Trump of the presidency. No way Soros and Obama never interacted personally while all that was going down. No way in hell.

Is it any wonder these globalist traitors are losing? They think we are all as stupid as they are.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 5:53:59 PM

Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


  New Content

I once respected Reich a lot.


I am beyond despair that there exists this anti-Putin, anti-Russia rhetoric/hysteria coming from the most militaristic nation in the world today.


The biggest blow Trump could deliver to the Deep State would be to bring our troops home.


We have significant Army deployments in Poland, Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Somalia.


We have significant Navy deployments in the Strait of Gibraltar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Israel, Yemen, Japan and North Korea.


Significant Marine deployments are in Norway, Syria, Afghanistan, and South Sudan.


The Air Force, Estonia, Bulgaria, Syria, Iraq, Kuwait and South Korea.


Googling how many bases, camps, stations, posts, etc, that the US has around the world, the number 800 comes up.


Beats the devil out of me that Russia got the "rogue nation" label, I think the US should have that honor. Hands down. Wikipedia writes that Russia has 12, another article says 19, and they're largely in prior Soviet territories.


In 2011, Ron Paul said the US had military personnel in 130 nations. Out of 195 countries in the world, that's 67%.


Numerous articles on this subject, so the numbers aren't cast in stone, as far as I'm concerned. What is not deniable, is the "flavor" one gets reading all this stuff.


What is also not deniable, is that all these bases aren't going to mean much. It won't be a conventional war. Between the US and Russia alone, there are around 13 to 14 thousand nuclear warheads.


Says McCain, "the President has "failed to defend all that makes us who we are--a republic of free people dedicated to the cause of liberty at home and abroad." I'm choking on the hypocrisy.


So, hey, Congress, if Trump wants to make nice with Russia, I think you should applaud that.



Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 5:46:35 PM

Bill Johnson

Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011)


  New Content

Robert, Rhodes scholars are not in a position to discuss integrity and protecting America. Not your cup of tea...

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 7:09:11 PM

Joe Giambrone

Author 43658
(Member since Jan 13, 2010)


  New Content

Since Reich thinks he has the monopoly on integrity, he was part of this administration:


tu.be/RM0uvgHKZe8

I've never heard him say a single word about it, nor about any US atrocity committed by Democratic party administrations. Ever.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 11:29:22 PM

