Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Tale of 2 Ukraines- Health Care in War-Torn Lugansk and Peaceful Kiev Part 2

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message George Eliason       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58313
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: Donezk Region, Ukraine,2017 {MID-222001}
Donezk Region, Ukraine,2017
(Image by Rebecca Harms)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In 2014 villages, towns and sections of cities were destroyed near the front line in Lugansk People's Republic (LNR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DNR). Early on, a lot of people were forced to stay for lack of money because the banks had disappeared overnight. One's savings were gone, and the banks were closed. Starting from what one would consider a normal life imagine waking up without any access to your own savings. Imagine if the building you worked in was shelled and your workplace was destroyed overnight. Many homes and apartments were shelled and are still shelled on an ongoing basis. Imagine in one brief moment everything that can be taken for granted is gone. Normal families raising children and working to provide college educations for them had their lives ripped out from under them. Retirees could no longer count on their pension. Insulin and other medications for chronic illnesses were no longer available.

- Advertisement -

The following quote is from 2014 when Ukraine's nationalist Maidan uprising and subsequent coup were almost over. It summarizes the despair well. It epitomizes the need for some form of normality, just to be able to say one's loved one's life matters, and that you too are a human being:

- Advertisement -

"You cannot leave everything: your work, your house, the proof you had a life"you can't throw it all away. People hang on by the skin of their teeth. After all that has happened, they hope for any miracle." "A Letter from Kiev.

From 2014 until today at the frontlines and in the gray zone (i.e. the neutral zone) between LNR, DNR and the Ukrainian army; these are the stressors families are going through on a daily basis. Like many people that have written a lot about the war in Donbass, I've written about the men and women that gave up everything to volunteer and defend the people in Donbass from being relocated, run through filtration (i.e. concentration) camps, tortured, and killed. All of this because the people wouldn't support an aberrant political ideology commonly called nazism.

From 2014 onward there have been groups of people volunteering in LNR and DNR, and working daily miracles to patch up other people's lives, giving them enough hope to hold on. For a soldier that has been in the trenches for a month the heroes are the men and women that jump into harm's way to get the electricity back on and the water running, so that they and their families can take a hot shower or sleep in a warm room once in a while.

- Advertisement -

The electrical workers are heroes that provide a degree of normalcy to the soldiers and civilians near the front line towns and villages. They keep the power on for small businesses, so they can stay open, so even people in small villages can buy bread and other necessities. In towns and villages across LNR, electrical workers volunteer to get the power back on during the worst weather. Near the front lines, many electrical workers have been shot by the Kiev Ukrainian army.

Doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers go elbow deep into the day's worst tragedies. In 2014, they were not getting paid for going to the front lines to pick up and treat soldiers and civilians. There was no one to pay them for quite a while. The government in LNR and DNR had to form to provide social services. LNR boasts one of the best hospitals that came out of the Soviet system for both lung and cancer treatment. Because of the many coal mines, lung disease research and treatment remains a priority. Lugansk Republican Hospital has also been a leader in cancer studies and treatment. The reason is obvious, since the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident and subsequent meltdown. This could be very important as LNR develops over the next few years and the peace process moves forward.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass. He has been interviewed by and provided analysis for RT, the BBC, and Press-TV. His articles have been published in the Security Assistance Monitor, Washingtons Blog, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Nazis Even Hitler Was Afraid of

Ukraine: Notes from the Southeast

Odessa-- the First Pogrom-- The Obama Genocide

Ukraine- Kiev's Genocide: What's Happening in Slovyansk

Ukraine -- Kievs War | The Heroes of Novo Russia

Zaporozhye Nuclear Problem may be even Scarier

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 13 fans, 1925 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks, George, again. I see you a hero as well.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 4, 2018 at 10:36:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 