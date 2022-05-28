A Still Life: Quince in a Tender Ceramic Cup



Quince in a Cup

(Image by Amelia Hawkins)





.



I keep calling it a pomegranate.

I don't know why. It ain't red, for instance.

The goddamn thing is so amorphous, free.

Bag o' snakes St. Patrick brings to the sea.

The child time I tried on Dad's khaki pants.

A crazy, restless, shape-shifting planet.



still from film Altered States (1980)

(Image by MGM)



But now I see a scene from Altered States.

A burgeoning proto-man in anguish,

whose caught a real first glimpse of the future.

and sees cash cow instead of haute couture;

A Sartrian apple finding language

to express its essence and not its traits.

Who the hell would want to eat such a thing?

Why does it make apple pie nannas sing?

