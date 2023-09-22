A Pyrrhic Victory (poem)

Auguste Rodin: The Thinker (2)
(Image by euthman from flickr) Details DMCA
I used to be
deleuzional
but now I'm not
saussure and just
sit here strumming
my guatarri
.
Quasi Wierdo
slobber seasick
a parfit bloom
in old Frankfurt
knocking on wood
stiff green bladder
"O Michiko
Kakutani!"
on the john's wall
at last dewy
O lovejoy O
fook, O, O
a real popper
Chang Hao!
Justus Lipsius!
Peter Singer!
Everybody
Wang Chong tonight
Home Hooker
and then priestly
and Morelly
o
.
My cell number
Please, no burn phones