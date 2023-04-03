 
 
A Proposal for the Sake of Humanity

This article gives an overview of a proposal to save humanity from Doomsday predicted to happen sometime this century.

Backdrop of this Article

The backdrop for this article is this: Over the years I have collected and recorded many published research articles in which the authors predict doomsday for humanity sooner than later. [1] Doomsday could come in different forms; biological warfare, Armageddon by accident or intent from blowbacks by countries fed up with being exploited and killed by the US military; and by ecocide that itself could come in different forms such as deteriorating climate, over population, and creeping extinction of species upon which humanity depends for its food chain. [2]

The first Doomsday Clock was published in 1947 in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. The clock read "7 minutes to midnight." The scientists continually monitor events that could inch the clock forward. The clock is now an alarming 90 seconds to midnight, "the closest the clock has ever been set to midnight," declared Rachel Bronson, president, and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. "We are living in a time of unprecedented danger" she added. [3]

Ms. Bronson added that the crisis is due "largely, though not exclusively, because of the mounting dangers in the war in Ukraine." [4]. This war, I would add, is solely because of the overreaching greed of America's power elite. They are responsible for NATO being built as a deliberate outpost for ever more US exploitation of resources and as a way put a thorn in Russia's side, a country that the US deliberately created as an enemy to be halted one way or another.

The Proposal's Evolution

The proposal evolved from my numerous attempts over the years to propose way to permanently end war among nations and to end the human misery from poverty. The attempts all failed, every one of them! I do not have the stamina left to try again, so I have asked three good NGOs to take up the cause; World Beyond War, Code Pink, and the USS Liberty Veterans Association

The Proposal in a Nutshell

This is the proposal copied from my e-mails to the three NGOs:

A Proposal for Launching the "U.S. Democracy Corps" and its "Legionnaires for Peace and an End to Human Misery".

WHY? To save humanity from Doomsday. The DOOMSDAY clock is warning us! The power elite of America's corpocracy are leading humanity to Doomsday later this century not sooner.

WHAT? The USDC and its Legionnaires would be a vertical organization with a chairperson, a steering council, a strategic plan with a budget, and recruited from at least 17 segments of America's dissidents and from existing NGOs dedicated to ending war and poverty.

HOW? By peacefully removing the many "props" the power elite rely on to keep and strengthen their power.

Some examples of what one or more wealthy benefactors could do:

Retired organizational psychologist.

Author of "911!", The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lur ch; America's Oldest Professions: Warring and Spying; and Corporate Reckoning Ahead.

I may be
 
