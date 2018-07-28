A Nationalist Faction on Wall St. Challenges the War Faction Which Owns the CIA and Media

- Advertisement -

The economic rise of China and indeed the whole of what is condescending referred to as developing economies, which are growing at a faster rate than the economies of the developed nations of the First World, has been written about for more than a decade, e.g. The Economist Magazine in 2007, [1] e.g. When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques, 2009; e.g. Nobel Prize in Economics, Joseph Stiglitz referring to our present century as "The Chinese Century;" e.g. China Rising - Capitalist Roads Socialist Destinations, by Jeff Brown, 2015.

If we peoples historians are aware of this, the investment analysts of the wealthiest investors would have to be even more so keenly aware of changing future economic conditions. It's for certain that at least some high tech research calculating investment advisors see this future yawning.

In July of 2016, OpEdNews, US, Countercurrents, India, and Minority Perspective, UK, published Economic Hegemony Loss to China Looming! Powerful Investors Have Trump Call for an About Face The title reflected something that the author thought was logical if not at times noticeable.

The author surmised that the 2016 media managed US election process seemed a playing out in public of indecision within the rich one tenth of one percent, who rule America and much of the world, indecision over whether to switch to less profitable investing in their home base America, or to continue wildly enriching themselves, heavily investing in the much higher profit rendering low wage economies of the rest of the world, thereby accelerating forward the arrival of the time when those Third World nations led by China will overtake the US and Europe in economic and political power and demand equity.

Boisterous billionaire Republican candidate Donald Trump seemed to have been designated by a forward thinking substantial group of investors to present a demand that government force America's wealth controlling deep-pockets to invest in a United States suffering from neglect, rather than continue to promote investing more profitably in the low wage economies of developing nations regardless of the consequences of speeding up development of future contenders for world power. The handwriting is on the wall that reads 'pale skin folks will not keep power over six times as many folks of color toned skin for all that much longer. The willingness of humanity to continue to accept the white world's profitable investments in genocide will end when enough economic power shifts from Europeans, and their descendant nations, to the six sevenths of humanity they have plundered. Realizing this, a block of important investors within the 1/10th of 1% who rule America have been in fraternal confrontation with the war establishment and its CIA-fed media pushing for investment in the neglected US instead of in the low wage 3rd World that China will soon lead

The more perspicacious among them must be thinking logically, 'Better begin investing in our home countries and see that the world power shift coming to overtake us comes later rather than sooner, while we make our economies better able to deal with the inevitable change in world leadership.'

However, it is obvious that a much more substantial and powerful faction of the important investors ruling the US and much of the world have their investments so heavily weighted in the super lucrative military industrial complex, that they must desperately count on the West's overkill military dominance to assure Western control of the world far into the foreseeable future. Investors locked into the financial-industrial-military complex must surely be more powerful than investors, whose portfolios are weighted in production, trade and acquisitions. A glance at our vastly over militarized world, continuing massively destructive wars and steady impoverishment of half of mankind would seem to be sufficient to assume the primacy of investments in the profitable but criminal use of the Armed Forces, CIA and CIA-controlled US mainstream media.

Since predatory investments go hand in hand with bombings and invasions, the Military Industrial Complex faction had to be virulently opposed to forcing investors to invest in the USA, as Trump had been trumpeting to an ever widening audience, ergo the wild efforts of its CIA controlled newscasters, commentators and talk shows to denigrate Trump in whatever desperate method possible for his rocking the wars industry's boat containing trillions of dollars invested in future military conflict.

After Trump was elected, CIA-fed US mainstream media put out an amazing amount of talk of assassination and about how Trump was keeping his own bodyguards. Since the Helsinki Summit, US media, with one exception, has again promoted in a calculated frenzy, a climate of pending violence threatening President Trump for having talked too peacefully with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.

That exception being FOX, which with its three TV channels and other media, is defending Trump and has been doing so even before his election. The CIA, which has controlled all US major media and most of all Western media since its Operation Mockingbird[2] in the early 1950s, must be allowing FOX to do so.

We have heard guests interviewed on FOX Channel, like retired US Army Colonel, author and consultant, Douglas Macgregor referring to themselves as adhering to the nationalist faction supporting President Trump 'because the president is confronting ultimately disastrous internationalist foreign policies.'

