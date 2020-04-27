 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/27/20

A More Efficient Cavalry: Anti-Indianism in America, Revisited

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 507008
Message Four Arrows
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)


(Image by Four Arrows)   Details   DMCA

Four Arrows

Fielding Graduate University

Pena que a cavalaria brasileira não tenha sido tão eficiente quanto a americana, que exterminou os índios.

Jair Bolsonaro, quoted in Correio Braziliense newspaper, April 12, 1998

air Bolsonaro, quoted in Correio Braziliense newspaper, April 12, 1998

Translation: It's a shame that the Brazilian cavalry hasn't been as efficient as the Americans, who exterminated the Indians.

At a recent conference call with fellow writers and educators, I discussed how Jeff Gibbs mentions in his new documentary, "The Planet of the Apes," that our not wanting to think of ourselves as animals and our fear of death are major reasons for our destruction of life systems, implying that other cultures have a different story. Of course he was referring to Indigenous cultures. Some one asked me how life is better when one moves from a fear-based way of being in the world to one that moves quickly to courage, with generosity being the highest expression of courage, to fearlessness once committed to action, which is a trust in the universe. I responded that there are two reasons. One is that because fear of ego-death accompanies fear of physical death, all the problems of corruption, deceit, us versus them thinking, is rampant under our dominant worldview. The other is that life becomes more beautiful. I explained,

The best way to tell you how life is better when fearless. Imagine you are going to jump off a cliff into a deep river 40 feet below. Not really dangerous, but scary. You don't have courage, you don't get to experience the thrill of the experience that cause joy in others. You do get the courage and manage to jump, the stress of the event negates the joy. But if at the edge, after you make the commitment to jump, you let go of fear AND courage and merely trust the universe. Now you feel every beautiful moment of the fall, you see a fish swim by, an eagle flying overhead, you feel the air and then the rush of the cold water, etc.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Four Arrows Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Wahinkpe Topa (Four Arrows) is faculty at Fielding Graduate University and was formerly Dean of Education at Oglala Lakota College and a tenured professor at Northern Arizona University. Named by AERO as one of 27 educational visionaries, he is the author of 20 acclaimed books on wellness, critical education and Indigenous worldview such as his most recent (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump's DAPL Memorandum: The End of Rule of Law?

Suspending Environmental Regulations Proves the Insanity of our Dominant Worldview and the Logic that Supports it

Shootings on Backwater Bridge

Utilizing Indigenous Thought to Cope in the Age of Trump

From Standing Rock: Today is a Good Day to Die

And Then Mother Earth Said, "Me Too!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 