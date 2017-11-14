Power of Story
A Modest Proposal for Peace

Respectfully Submitted to

President Donald Trump and Supreme Commander Kim Jong-un

Carmine Gorga

November 2017

Mr. Trump, if Mr. Kim Jong-un agrees to the following conditions, will you stop threatening to wage war against North Korea?

Proposed terms of agreement:

1. North Korea will no longer build any long-range missiles and any nuclear, fission, and other types of bombs;

2. North Korea will participate--on an equal footing--in international discussions with all other "nuclear" nations;

3. North Korea will devote all its intellectual and physical resources to the betterment of its people.

The International community guarantees the performance of this agreement to be ratified at the earliest possible moment under the august aegis of the United Nations.

The international community guarantees the faithful performance of this agreement, not only with words but with actions.

Specifically, the international community composed of the undersigned individuals, organizations, and nations pledges to organize a continuing stream of men and women to be guests--at their own expenses--of Mr. Kim Jong-un:

-- For however large a contingent of individually approved people he deems necessary to guarantee the peace;

-- For however long he deems the presence of these guests necessary,

-- In wherever location he feels that their presence is useful.

Long-term solution that lead to peace have been suggested at: click here

UNDERSIGNED

Individuals:

Organizations:

Nations:

 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

Your proposal takes a good step in the right direction, however there are some very important details to be worked out. The best and lonely success that the US has had a negotiations with Kim were the 1994 "Agreed Framework" agreed by Clinton and Kim.

To make the story short, basically Clinton promised NK nuclear electric generators in exchange for his halting his own nuclear program. The US promised additional foreign aid. Kim wanted and got the discontinuation of massive war games threatening his country; the US has to abide by the Non-Proliferation Treaty prohibiting nuclear powers from threatening non nuclear posers, as the logic is that non nuclear powers would be compelled to acquire nuclear weapons for self defense, as has Kim.

The "Agreed Framework" was working fairly well. Both sides cheated. The US was reluctant to deliver the aid on time and at all. Kim most likely had secret labs where he kept a small nuclear program going.

Three things broke that deal apart: 1. US reneging on their deliveries. 2. George Bush announcement that North Korea is an axis of evil. Bush them gave a demonstration of what happens to an axis of evil in Libya, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. Now we have Trump wanting to back out of a nuke deal with Iran.

In all fairness, shouldn't a breakthrough here lead to the US honoring its obligations under the Nuke Non-Proliferation Treaty by working to reduce worldwide nukes, not just NK's. Instead the US is spending $1 Trillion to modernize the arsenal.

Kim is much more liberal in wanting a treaty than the US. It is the US that refuses to talk to Kim unless he gives the US a big negotiation bone first---like unilaterally agree to disarmament and trust that the US will reduce hostilities, and even give aid for the nuclear power electricity lost. NK has to import the bulk of its oil, which goes against their grain, or they have plentiful coal to burnwhich produces pollution and is a source for export too. That is why they want and need nuclear. Instead of a war it would be a lot cheaper, and humanitarian if the US were to help NK switch to renewable. That would be a win win for everybody.

Having been to Korea recently, my sense is that both the North and the South want reunification. It is mostly the US that is blocking it with unnecessary roadblocks. Reunification would most likely be a gradual opening up of family visits, tourism, trade, joint ventures and sooner or later a peace treaty. North Korea has proposed a peace treaty many times just to have the US scoff at it.

Once peaceful relations have been established and progress has been made on reducing tensions, social and economic reunification has progressed, then political reunification can be contemplated. A first step would likely be a federation, with both sides retaining its own self government.

Reunification of Korea has many promises for the two Korea. With the North's abundant natural resources and cheap, but disciplined and intelligent labor; and the south's dynamic economy; a unified Korea would be a dynamo in Asia. That is going to cause Japan in particular to throw up roadblocks, and maybe china too.

As for the US keeping troops on the DMZ, NK may not be opposed to it. There is talk that Kim sees those forces as a potentially stabilizing force as peacekeepers. He does want and has proposed a denuclearized peninsula, which means the US would have to keep their nukes out.

Korea offers a tremendous amount of world progress. Our politicians just have to be creative and have the will.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017 at 10:21:11 AM

