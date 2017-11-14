- Advertisement -

Donald Trump

A Modest Proposal for Peace

Respectfully Submitted to

President Donald Trump and Supreme Commander Kim Jong-un

Carmine Gorga

November 2017



Kim speaks at military parade for centenary of Kim ll Sung

Mr. Trump, if Mr. Kim Jong-un agrees to the following conditions, will you stop threatening to wage war against North Korea?

Proposed terms of agreement:

1. North Korea will no longer build any long-range missiles and any nuclear, fission, and other types of bombs;

2. North Korea will participate--on an equal footing--in international discussions with all other "nuclear" nations;

3. North Korea will devote all its intellectual and physical resources to the betterment of its people.

The International community guarantees the performance of this agreement to be ratified at the earliest possible moment under the august aegis of the United Nations.

The international community guarantees the faithful performance of this agreement, not only with words but with actions.

Specifically, the international community composed of the undersigned individuals, organizations, and nations pledges to organize a continuing stream of men and women to be guests--at their own expenses--of Mr. Kim Jong-un:

-- For however large a contingent of individually approved people he deems necessary to guarantee the peace;

-- For however long he deems the presence of these guests necessary,

-- In wherever location he feels that their presence is useful.

