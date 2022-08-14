 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/14/22

A Letter to Christian Supporters of Trump

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Message carol wolman, MD
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

A LETTER TO CHRISTIAN SUPPORTERS OF TRUMP

I am also a Christian, baptized in the Bible-based Foursquare Gospel Church. My heart goes out to you.

You have died by the thousands because your hero politicized masks.

He worships money, and has led you to a heresy, "prosperity gospel", that leads you to worship money as well. Even if you are poor, you follow him because you identify with the wealth he stands for, with his mansions and jets. In so doing, you have allowed yourselves to become spiritually impoverished.

Matthew 6:24 "No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

You persecute the poorest among you, voting to remove the social safety net. In so doing, you break the second greatest commandment.

Matthew 22 39 And the second (commandment) is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.'

You believe that abortion is a great sin, and are fighting a civil war over it. Your hero stacked the Supreme Court to get rid of Roe vs. Wade, and you believe that makes him righteous, to the point of overlooking his many transgressions.

In fact, abortion is nowhere mentioned in the Old or New Testament. Moses, Jesus and Paul all dealt with sexual mores, the nature of marriage, prohibitions against incest. None of them talked about abortion. It was accepted in Biblical days, and still is, by Jews.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carol Wolman, MD Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Carol S. Wolman, MD is a psychiatrist in Northern California. A lifelong peace activist, she is helping to distribute a Peace Plan for the Holy Land- email her for a copy. She also a film producer with Paradise Cove Productions, currently (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Major Democrat Dirty Tricks in California

Why the resistance to 9-11 truth?

Breaking the Spell with 9-11 Truth

Why the resistance to 9-11 truth?- UPDATE

Fukushima update 11-15-14- All bad news- are we doomed?

Trump vs the People: A Psychiatrist's Analysis

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

carol wolman, MD

Become a Fan
(Member since Aug 16, 2005), 13 fans, 305 articles, 239 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
A must read for those who want to heal the breach in our body politic.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 14, 2022 at 2:23:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend