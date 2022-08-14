A Letter to Christian Supporters of Trump

I am also a Christian, baptized in the Bible-based Foursquare Gospel Church. My heart goes out to you.

You have died by the thousands because your hero politicized masks.

He worships money, and has led you to a heresy, "prosperity gospel", that leads you to worship money as well. Even if you are poor, you follow him because you identify with the wealth he stands for, with his mansions and jets. In so doing, you have allowed yourselves to become spiritually impoverished.

Matthew 6:24 "No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

You persecute the poorest among you, voting to remove the social safety net. In so doing, you break the second greatest commandment.

Matthew 22 39 And the second (commandment) is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.'

You believe that abortion is a great sin, and are fighting a civil war over it. Your hero stacked the Supreme Court to get rid of Roe vs. Wade, and you believe that makes him righteous, to the point of overlooking his many transgressions.

In fact, abortion is nowhere mentioned in the Old or New Testament. Moses, Jesus and Paul all dealt with sexual mores, the nature of marriage, prohibitions against incest. None of them talked about abortion. It was accepted in Biblical days, and still is, by Jews.

