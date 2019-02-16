 
 
Life Arts

A Good Dog Story in Days of Inertia and Ennui.

By   Allan Wayne

Charismatic Couple in Coeur d'Alene
Charismatic Couple in Coeur d'Alene
(Image by Allan Wayne)   Details   DMCA
It was in Coeur d'Alene, a small mountain town not exactly known for divine intervention of the doggie sort, and I am not saying this is what happened; it could have been happenstance, synchronicity, or just dumb dog luck. Nevertheless, I will tell the story.

A good dog story is simple and ends well. Not like Old Yeller (tragic, sad), Rin Tin Tin (likes to bite people), Benji (too highbrow) or Lassie (sheds a lot). Buck, in Call of the Wild, is a great story, but he kills dogs, and a few people, too. That leaves him at the short end of the stick as far as redemptive doggie tales go, and I mean "tales", not "tails", even though my tale is about a cocker spaniel with a short tail. So I will keep it short.

One day, last summer, I drove to Coeur d'Alene (33 miles east of Spokane), expecting a hunter's paradise and redneck haven. However, it was not to be. The Coeur d'Alene Resort, a resplendent 18-story hotel, towers over a panoramic lake and floating boardwalk, a few steps from downtown, with walking trails and paddleboard beaches that lead to the University of Idaho.

A few steps back, beneath petunia-laden lamps and well-manicured trees, tourists stroll past a promenade of cottage cafes, crepe bistros, art galleys, and Indie pubs. Leashed dogs, of many diverse sizes and shapes, loll majestically alongside.

At one shop, on Sherman Street, a woman artist from Alaska painted a refreshing water color, while her dog rolled on the floor, blocking my path so he could try to lick me, and hopefully get his belly rubbed. I succumbed. In the nearby Beacon Pub, a dog walker who looked like Tom Cruise steered three canines on leashes past the glass cooler. The bartender obviously knew him. I had an IPA beer.

A couple of blocks east, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue, I saw a cocker spaniel standing on a curb. He looked despondent, the way lost dogs do. People, slurping gelatos or waffle cones, were oblivious. Although I had already rescued two dogs in Spokane that summer, one an overweight Japanese Akita that caught my eye and ambled up my steps and into my house, and the other a giddy Golden Retriever, who danced at our glass door, and welcomed himself in.

The Akita, I found the owner on Community Facebook. "Thanks for finding my ugly dog," he said humorously, and carted off his corpulent canine. The Retriever, I took to the SPCA, where a young girl scanned and found an ID chip implant. He bounced behind the counter, and cheerfully accepted a brand new leash.

Nevertheless, each canine took up the majority of an entire day. And never sent a thank you card. Such is the social diligence of dogs. But I decided to give it a try. I squatted (making myself small), held out both hands (palm up) in his direction, and avoided eye contact (to appear non-threatening). Instantly, his head lifted and he motored toward me, stopping once in the street, when a motorcycle braked to let him pass.

Seemingly of a docile nature, and in no mood to check out my credentials, he let me pick him up. Time was short; I had to get back to Spokane, so I headed in the direction of the Beacon Pub, a few blocks away, where I assume, the dog walker would welcome a new charge. Then, I saw a charismatic-trending couple chilling on a bench, in front of Kaiju Sushi Ba r.

Cradling the dog, I informed them I had found a lost dog, but had to get back to Spokane. The Electric Man and Girl with Sparkling Glasses both smiled; I plopped Fido between them, and let the Cocker cuteness factor close the deal. Noticing a tag with a phone number, they said they would find the owner.

I had a good feeling, snapped a photo, and left. It was a happy dog day.

Maybe Watermelon Slim will sing a song: SLIM

(Article changed on February 16, 2019 at 19:03)

 

Conceived on west coast,born on east coast,returned to northwest spawning grounds. Never far from water. Degree in biology, minor: socio/psychology. Nature-oriented. Building trades,marine carpentry, Army Veteran, ex-social worker, ex-tavern
 

