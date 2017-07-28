Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Better Plan for Tax Reform

By       Message Matt Lykken     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

It is imperative that the U.S. to boost growth without losing revenues. Interest on federal debt outstanding for 2016 was $433 billion, and when interest rates normalize to 2007 levels that figure would jump to $938 billion on just the debt we owed in 2016. 71% of that debt was incurred in the Bush and Obama administrations. The interest attributable to just those two administrations will equal over 45% of 2016 individual income tax receipts -- almost half the tax you pay. Unless we can BOTH grow the base and avoid losing revenue, the American people will be permanent debt serfs. That is on top of unprecedented amounts of student loan, mortgage, car and consumer debt. Meanwhile, the quality of U.S. jobs continues to decline along the trend that has been evident since the 1970s. With the forthcoming leaps forward in the automation of tasks that lower-skilled professionals currently perform, if we don't address these problems now our economy will be too weak to recover.

This growth cannot be triggered by supplying new capital. Our economy is not limited by capital, but by demand. It is nonsensical for business to invest in new property when American consumers lack the funds to buy new products. The decline in quality of employment has left consumers strapped and in debt, because they lack market power to demand their old share of business profits. Labor's share of total income has fallen substantially since 1973. The government's attempts to provide stimulus through low interest rates have increased consumer debt in an unsustainable manner. The bulk of the American public has few assets beyond their homes and retirement savings (40% have no net assets -- a child with a dollar in his pocket has a higher net worth than 40% of Americans combined). While average retirement saving is itself far too low, the funds that people do have are largely in the form of tax-preferred investments in stocks through IRAs, 401(k)s/403(b)s, insurance annuities, and the like. They also have an indirect interest in the stock market through state and local and corporate pension plans, most of which are funded by stock and many of which are under stress. Because middle-class savings are low and interest rates on bank savings are nearly nonexistent, consumers since 2008 have been shy about spending. Many Baby Boomers who had intended to retire by now are instead continuing to work, bidding down wage rates and keeping their non-IRA savings in the bank at depressingly low interest rates.

Tax cuts to put money in consumers' pockets are unsustainable. Historically much of the revenue loss from cuts would come back as consumers bought products produced by workers who therefore received more pay to buy more products and pay taxes, but today we have significant dampers on that virtuous cycle. Much of the benefit flows abroad to foreign suppliers under our massive trade deficit, as shoppers head to Walmart to buy Chinese merchandise or burn more Saudi oil. Much of the rest concentrates in the hands of the wealthy due to the lack of employee market power, and the wealthy spend only a fraction of their money, breaking the cycle of demand.

Tax cuts that flow to capital income are particularly unhelpful. They are ineffective at providing stimulus in a demand-limited economy. Meanwhile, reducing rates on capital income tends to flow money to the wealthy, so such subsidies stifle aggregate consumer demand. Further, subsidies such as low capital gains rates are not tied to American investment, but rather equally subsidize American dollars flowing to China or France. Small-business expensing and the like stimulates questionable tax reporting and thus the short-term appearance of stimulus, but produces little actual ripple-effect stimulation. To the extent that small businesses do spend more, if they are not met with an actual increase in consumer demand they just lose their investments, again dampening the benefit.

Lowering tax rates on small business is unlikely to stimulate business expansion, since there are relatively few people with a good business idea who chose not to earn money just because they are opposed to the resulting taxes. Small businesses, unlike multinationals, cannot choose to avoid tax by changing their operations or performing them elsewhere. They either earn profits or they don't, and they would rather earn $1.00 and keep 70 cents than earn nothing. However, tax reductions on genuine small business do put money in the middle-class owners' pockets that they will likely spend, and are thus better than subsidies to capital income.

Lowering tax rates on businesses that are of a size and variety that can choose whether to do business in the United States, on the other hand, has a substantial stimulative effect. The benefit has to be stable enough to convince the companies to change their business location, but once that hurdle is overcome real operations that pay real wages will be more likely to remain in or come back to America. That will not be true for low-wage, low-margin operations that are more sensitive to pay scales than to tax rates, but those businesses would not help much anyway. The businesses that respond to tax rates are high-margin businesses of the type that are relatively willing to pay good wages. Those businesses are ideal for the virtuous cycle, bidding up wage rates and putting cash into the hands of consumers. At the same time, bringing operations back to the U.S. helps to ensure that the consumer dollar will be spent on U.S. goods and services, again aiding the virtuous cycle of stimulus.

Against this background, what can we say about the House Blueprint for tax reform? Its subsidies for capital gains are unacceptably inefficient. Corporations do not decide where to place their wage-paying operations on the basis of individual tax rates on capital gains or dividends. Therefore, such subsidies will not encourage investment in U.S. operations. Even if this country was capital constrained, subsidizing capital gains would not cause moneyed individuals to invest in U.S. operations rather than foreign operations.

The Blueprint is quite correct in seeking to lower the effective corporate tax rate, but a 20% target, even if achievable, would merely make the U.S. competitive; it would not make us the best. Should we settle for less than the best when it comes to our livelihoods? Further, we cannot achieve anything close to a 20% rate by eliminating special-interest deductions. Even getting to 28% via base broadening would require eliminating all subsidies directly aimed at U.S. investment, a poor trade-off for a rate reduction that would be location-neutral. The BAT seeks to make up the difference from consumers, which would only siphon off U.S. consumer demand to the tax man. The proposed one-time tax on foreign earnings has the advantage of being a sneak attack, and thus can be expected to have a relatively small negative effect on behavior, but a one-time tax cannot support a permanently reduced rate. Longer-term or periodic taxation of the profits that U.S. corporations earn abroad will continue to encourage inversions and acquisitions by foreign companies, while U.S. companies would be unable to bid successfully to acquire low-tax foreign operations from others.

Reducing tax rates for business other than corporations is not efficient stimulus. While changes in tax rates drive short-term behavior, with taxpayers postponing income before a reduction and triggering income after it becomes effective, there is little evidence for significant long-term effects with regard to operations that are not mobile. Again, taxpayers who only have a choice of earning income or not earning it tend not to be pushed over the decision boundary by a 15% difference in the tax rate. Further, contrary to the calls for tax simplification and for reducing IRS interference, placing stress on the boundary between "business" income and other income will unavoidably create many controversial issues.

The Blueprint's proposal to lower income tax rates on working Americans makes more sense, subject to the problems discussed above. Lowering rates from the bottom of the working scale rather than the top is the most efficient, since those nearer to the bottom spend more of their incomes. Such reductions would be more efficient if combined with corporate tax reform that really stimulated investment in U.S. operations, since consumer spending would then be more likely to recycle repeatedly within the U.S. economy.

If the drawbacks and inefficiencies in the Blueprint were unavoidable, then we would need to try to learn to live with them, for reform is surely necessary. But they are not unavoidable. The Shared Economic Growth proposal would reduce the rate that a corporation "feels" on its U.S. operations to zero, the best rate in the world. It would do so in a way that was revenue positive today, and would become more so as the Baby Boomers retire. It would provide a wealth effect to working Americans, particularly helping the responsible savers who have borne the brunt of the hidden "80% tax" on interest income under Fed policy. It would remove distortions and inefficiencies from our economy and stimulate the free flow of investment cash. It would place our subsidies where they do the most good and would improve the fairness of our tax system. Shared Economic Growth puts the incentive where it counts, and pays for it by reducing incentives that are obsolete.

The Shared Economic Growth proposal

Shared Economic Growth is based upon a dividends-paid deduction, a mechanism that the Senate Finance Committee has wisely advocated. While the Committee's prior proposal was considering a withholding tax as the offset, however, Shared Economic Growth instead eliminates ineffective and unnecessary subsidies for most capital gains and dividends (recall that President Reagan eliminated special capital gains rates before Congress brought them back), and makes high-income Americans pay the equivalent of the FICA taxes paid by ordinary working people. This still leaves the wealthy with relatively low tax rates by global standards. We don't want such high rates that we make it worthwhile for the rich to give up their citizenship. We do, however, need to rebalance in favor of productive working people rather than those who rig markets and gamble with other people's money.

Corporations would be able to expense their domestic investments, so that they would have a choice between currently investing their earnings in U.S. operations or paying them out for someone else to invest.

Why is this a better offset than a withholding tax? The power of a dividends-paid deduction is that it applies strong pressure on corporations to move their operations to America, away from any foreign tax, in order to boost their P&L and please the stock analysts. Because a large portion of stock holdings are in the hands of mutual funds, pension funds, tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts, charitable foundations and the like, shareholders would pressure companies to reduce their tax rate towards zero by making U.S. investments or paying out dividends. Adding a withholding tax changes that equation, taking the pressure off the companies and permitting corporate management to maintain their practice of doing buy-backs in order to increase the value of their stock options. Further, adding a withholding tax would take away the middle-class wealth effect, maintaining stress on the value of retirement savings and maintaining pressure for the responsible middle class to minimize spending. It would take away the fairness benefit of allowing earnings to be taxed at progressive rates or to benefit from retirement savings incentives. The Shared Economic Growth pay-fors, in contrast, would cause those who derive their income from capital (the speculators who brought us 2008) to be taxed more like working people.

Efficient stimulus that helps the middle class and doesn't bloat federal debt. It's not that difficult.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.sharedeconomicgrowth.org
Matt Lykken graduated with honors from Harvard Law School in 1985 and has been working as a tax attorney for 27 years. He began his career with the Office of Chief Counsel, I.R.S., and for the last 22 years has worked as an international tax planner (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Let's Help Middle-Class Savers for a Change

Why Our System Won't Produce Sensible Economic Policy

American Jobs in a Global Economy

Creating a Sustainable Recovery

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Matt Lykken

Become a Fan
Author 27395

(Member since Dec 5, 2008), 5 articles, 5 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

For more information, see http://digitalcommons.pace.edu/plr/vol35/iss3/4/ and http://sharedgrowth.blogspot.com/2013/03/shared-economic-growth-proposal-for-tax.html

Write your senators at www.senate.gov

Submitted on Friday, Jul 28, 2017 at 2:27:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 77 fans, 276 articles, 1172 quicklinks, 3179 comments, 38 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Good article, though I wasn't sure what your abbreviation BAT stood for.

Demand is completely overlooked in all Republican proposals, which are heavily, and wrongly, supply-side oriented. As you point out, continuing to favor tax policies that do little more than incentivize putting more capital in the asset markets - also including the biggest one in Land, which you didn't list - will do almost nothing to stimulate demand. And without demand, the economy will continue to sputter and growth to stall.
But you don't have to read Thomas Piketty, though it helps, to know that policies favoring rent-seeking, the largest source of income by far today, virtually eliminate growth.

We need to do a few things not stressed in your proposal (though I haven't clicked on the link in your comment to see more detail).

1. Return capital gains taxes to ordinary income levels. Gains from stocks and bonds are not from production and low taxes on these, plus land investments, which can be sheltered as repeated depreciation, forever, cause money to migrate to such unproductive "investments." Money goes to where it can get the greatest return, and that's not into new businesses and products now.

2. End land depreciation deductions. This actually discourages upkeep and development. Instead, untax building and improvements and tax only the land/location, the well-proven Land Value Tax. The LVT is the only tax that actually stimulate productivity by encouraging efficient use of land. Every other tax discourages production.
Furthermore, there is enough revenue in a near 100% full rental value tax to replace all other taxes. The BEA calculates that just half the land in the country is worth more than the GDP. Most of the gains from this land go to private hands, especially the banks, who have done nothing to boost the value of location.

3. Gradually retire the debt by supplementing debt-money with debt-free money, like President Lincoln did during the Civil War when the NYC banks wanted 24-36% interest on loans to pay for the north's war (some of those banks had ties to European powers favoring the South). The United States Note, as Lincoln's "Greenback" was officially known, represented a 40% increase in the Federal budget, at 3 installments = $450m. Aside from brief inflation during the war caused mostly by resource shortages, the new money was quickly absorbed into a struggling economy and even found its way to pay for the country's biggest infrastructure project of the later 1860s, the Transcontinental railroad. Such scale of a project is not even whispered about in today's supposedly money-constrained Congress. The constraint is really ideology and, since 1913, an outsourcing of money creation to private banks and the Central Bank during emergencies.
But Congress has the Constitutional right under the Coinage clause to create any amount of money, for any purpose, at any time. It should do so, aim it at reconstructing infrastructure, and within inflationary bounds that are more easily achieved than during Lincoln's time.

There are other reforms that can stimulate the economy too, that are not tax based. An honest accounting of what the collective U.S. governments actually own would show them to be by far the largest owners of stocks and corporations through their holdings, with some estimates going into the 10s of trillions of dollars. Repurposing even a portion of that money into Public Banks in every state would put stimulus in the form of low interest loans that would dwarf anything proposed at any level of government currently, or even combined. It would siphon money from useless and dangerous Wall Street speculation, end exorbitant fees for subpar performance (I recently audited the Illinois Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and found that state took in over $9b in payroll taxes from employee/employer into their pension fund, and paid out only slightly more - $1.2b - but actually LOST money last year, despite that year being a good one for almost every asset class, and STILL paid out over $700m in fees. Too many states pay so much in fees and achieve such substandard performance - Ellen Brown reports that the average pension fund return last year was just 1.5% - that the pensions will all go broke. It's not the demand causing this, it's the terrible ROI and the high fees).

It's all in my book, "America is Not Broke!"

Submitted on Friday, Jul 28, 2017 at 2:53:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 