9/11 Paen: (Groovin on the Rubble in Me Bubble, Pushing an Ember Away)

The AE911 truthers keep at it
The day democracy collapsed in freefall
'Don't want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud'
I heard Condi Rice myself say it clear and loud
Some go to sleep counting sheep, truthers note the Pall
Fearists think c theorists are wankers full of sh*t
Chomsky, the linguist, says f*ck It let's just move on
We've still got a world to end, the Fight Club can wait
Climate, he says, nukes, and democracy's demise
are much more important than their freefalling lies
7's an old centerfold, why still masturbate
when we're nearer to doom midnight with each new dawn?
Could Bush have done it? Did Cleopatra smoke grass?
Maybe you should spark your bong -- shotgun mushroom gas.