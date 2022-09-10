9/11 Paen: (Groovin on the Rubble in Me Bubble, Pushing an Ember Away)



The AE911 truthers keep at it

The day democracy collapsed in freefall

'Don't want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud'

I heard Condi Rice myself say it clear and loud

Some go to sleep counting sheep, truthers note the Pall

Fearists think c theorists are wankers full of sh*t

Chomsky, the linguist, says f*ck It let's just move on

We've still got a world to end, the Fight Club can wait

Climate, he says, nukes, and democracy's demise

are much more important than their freefalling lies

7's an old centerfold, why still masturbate

when we're nearer to doom midnight with each new dawn?

Could Bush have done it? Did Cleopatra smoke grass?

Maybe you should spark your bong -- shotgun mushroom gas.