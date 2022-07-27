849-word comment to Thom Hartmann article

David Brin: "It is not so much that power corrupts as it attracts the corruptible; the sane have other interests."

Czech saying: "The Big Thieves hang the little ones."

Americans are not taught actual American History: we are taught the American Myth and those who accept without question and regurgitate, on cue, the dogmas of American Christian Exceptionalism, "Free Markets", and "Capitalism" - conflated with the definition of "Free Enterprise" and actual precepts espoused by Ayn Rand and Milton Friedman as valid system for socio-economic political governance, prosper.

How deep does the rabbit hole go? Consider this: President Obama arbitrarily "resolved" the Bureau of Indian Affairs reconciliation funds, which was and remains actually impossible, for to do so would reveal that ¾ of the "Blue Blood - 'old' wealth in the United States - came directly or tangentially from the theft of Indian lands and the outright genocide tribes by, depopulated & decimated by disease and then both the Confederacy: 20$ Jackson & the "Trail of Tears" Southern Indians death march (WITH their African Slaves) and the Californian vigilante "death Squads" (including actual military Union Companies like Custer's). Westward Ho!



The deadly sins of hubris & pride, avarice: envy & lust (especially for wealth and power), anger/wrath, greed, gluttony, sloth & idolatry have plagued mankind and condemned (if not actively pursued or encouraged) by the majority of world's religions since well before historical records.

As I see it, the midwest is still completely gas-lighted by rightwing media and as you've also pointed out Murdock & Heritage has no problem sinking billions propping up AM, FM, VHF, UHF over-air broadcast, both English & Spanish (where those of us without cable or satellite reside).

No counter narrative is offered, no framing questioned by the "News Talent" stenographers. Example: the frame Illegal Immigrants parroted by "News" instead of Climate, Disaster, and political refugees. Americans are only taught the American Myth; the US population may have forgotten the history of United Fruit, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti, Dominican and the "School of the Americas". The American public at large might not know the history but I guarantee those countries haven't forgotten American Manifest Destiny and the continued abusive application of the Monroe Doctrine.

Hartmann show still will not answer my calls, still haven't a clue why. But here's my 2c - It's the Mammon Worshipers cloaked in the Flag bearing a Cross. I spoke to my ex "worried about me", hung up finally when she told me it was Antifa that erected the gallows on the congressional lawn; she's not watching "the democratic show trial", the Trump Republicans staffers testifying are traitors, leftist plants.





I would think that these various organizations like the FBI, CDC, SEC, would be doggedly and actively investigating allegedly "official" documentation with official agency seals actual or forged (more likely falsified) of interest to national security and the dissemination of seditious or outright treasonous foreign (or domestic) propaganda, not 1st amendment free speech issue. Make the arrests, take it to court and let the chips fall where-they-may televised in front of the American people.



My question is can the American experiment and the Union be saved or (especially with Global Climate Change) will America be broken up into autonomous regions with private wealth, private armies and private aspirations (like slavery). It's easy to rule if you hate the population and "the Republicans do not want to govern: they want to rule" (Molly Ivins).

I am not kidding, I am not exaggerating, I do not think this alarmist hyperbole - these people are seemingly itching to start an actual purge fantasy, locally. Just like DeSantis, and Abbott, Gov. Stitt is actively recruiting former law enforcement that have defied mask and vaccination mandates; pawns ready to square off against federal law enforcement (like the Bundys). Unlike Koresh, the country bunkers (some actually in town) are not buried tractor trailers and a school bus; no expense has been spared. This is Tulsa, there is a history. Texas wants Southern Oklahoma, especially Lake Tex-Arcana, Koch's Kansas & Co want northern OK - I think the long term plan is to make Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Louisiana into a Christo Fascist Autonomous region (see USA breakup: FSB, Rand, CIA).



I do not have a gun, It wouldn't matter to 'these people' (Trumpists) if I did so I'm trying my best to unencumber myself for mobility prior to 2024. Like I said: Tulsa has a history. America must come to grips with its actual history or perish from willful ignorance.