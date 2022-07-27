 
 
Send a Tweet
353 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/28/22

849-word comment to Thom Hartmann article

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   5 comments
Message David Donnell
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

David Brin: "It is not so much that power corrupts as it attracts the corruptible; the sane have other interests."
Czech saying: "The Big Thieves hang the little ones."

Americans are not taught actual American History: we are taught the American Myth and those who accept without question and regurgitate, on cue, the dogmas of American Christian Exceptionalism, "Free Markets", and "Capitalism" - conflated with the definition of "Free Enterprise" and actual precepts espoused by Ayn Rand and Milton Friedman as valid system for socio-economic political governance, prosper.

How deep does the rabbit hole go? Consider this: President Obama arbitrarily "resolved" the Bureau of Indian Affairs reconciliation funds, which was and remains actually impossible, for to do so would reveal that ¾ of the "Blue Blood - 'old' wealth in the United States - came directly or tangentially from the theft of Indian lands and the outright genocide tribes by, depopulated & decimated by disease and then both the Confederacy: 20$ Jackson & the "Trail of Tears" Southern Indians death march (WITH their African Slaves) and the Californian vigilante "death Squads" (including actual military Union Companies like Custer's). Westward Ho!

The deadly sins of hubris & pride, avarice: envy & lust (especially for wealth and power), anger/wrath, greed, gluttony, sloth & idolatry have plagued mankind and condemned (if not actively pursued or encouraged) by the majority of world's religions since well before historical records.

As I see it, the midwest is still completely gas-lighted by rightwing media and as you've also pointed out Murdock & Heritage has no problem sinking billions propping up AM, FM, VHF, UHF over-air broadcast, both English & Spanish (where those of us without cable or satellite reside).

No counter narrative is offered, no framing questioned by the "News Talent" stenographers. Example: the frame Illegal Immigrants parroted by "News" instead of Climate, Disaster, and political refugees. Americans are only taught the American Myth; the US population may have forgotten the history of United Fruit, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti, Dominican and the "School of the Americas". The American public at large might not know the history but I guarantee those countries haven't forgotten American Manifest Destiny and the continued abusive application of the Monroe Doctrine.

Hartmann show still will not answer my calls, still haven't a clue why. But here's my 2c - It's the Mammon Worshipers cloaked in the Flag bearing a Cross. I spoke to my ex "worried about me", hung up finally when she told me it was Antifa that erected the gallows on the congressional lawn; she's not watching "the democratic show trial", the Trump Republicans staffers testifying are traitors, leftist plants.

Here is my wakeup call to the USA: I went into my favorite pawnshop to get a wrench: 'they're' all packing - open carry, 'they' are not watching the hearings, believing it all leftist liberal democrat lies and Antifa/BLM fabrications!" The disinformation continues unabated and I keep hearing people tell me they've seen FBI documents showing hammers kill more people then guns every year, The CDC has documentation that shows the Corona Vaccines do not work and cause (fill in the blank ___). Liberal, progressive, Democratic Party, and individual democrats have been subject to UNMITIGATED gas-lighting, strawman rabble-rousing since Reagan, TO THIS DAY! OEN, Fox (falling out of favor), Epoch, Q-Annon, Satan-knows-who-else; I've no interest.

I would think that these various organizations like the FBI, CDC, SEC, would be doggedly and actively investigating allegedly "official" documentation with official agency seals actual or forged (more likely falsified) of interest to national security and the dissemination of seditious or outright treasonous foreign (or domestic) propaganda, not 1st amendment free speech issue. Make the arrests, take it to court and let the chips fall where-they-may televised in front of the American people.

My question is can the American experiment and the Union be saved or (especially with Global Climate Change) will America be broken up into autonomous regions with private wealth, private armies and private aspirations (like slavery). It's easy to rule if you hate the population and "the Republicans do not want to govern: they want to rule" (Molly Ivins).

I am not kidding, I am not exaggerating, I do not think this alarmist hyperbole - these people are seemingly itching to start an actual purge fantasy, locally. Just like DeSantis, and Abbott, Gov. Stitt is actively recruiting former law enforcement that have defied mask and vaccination mandates; pawns ready to square off against federal law enforcement (like the Bundys). Unlike Koresh, the country bunkers (some actually in town) are not buried tractor trailers and a school bus; no expense has been spared. This is Tulsa, there is a history. Texas wants Southern Oklahoma, especially Lake Tex-Arcana, Koch's Kansas & Co want northern OK - I think the long term plan is to make Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Louisiana into a Christo Fascist Autonomous region (see USA breakup: FSB, Rand, CIA).

I do not have a gun, It wouldn't matter to 'these people' (Trumpists) if I did so I'm trying my best to unencumber myself for mobility prior to 2024. Like I said: Tulsa has a history. America must come to grips with its actual history or perish from willful ignorance.

Well Said 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

David Donnell Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Constitutional Conservative, Fiscal Moderate, Social Progressive - Liberal.

Mechanical Designer/Piper, EI&C, BS MECDT OSU 88. HM5 Oakland 77-81. Former Oil & Gas.

Singer /Song Writer / Performer: (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Masks and Mask Mandates

The Appearance of Impropriety

How Does Reversing Roe v Wade Inhibit the Wealthy?

The Appearance of Impropriety

Ghost Malls into Covid Speciality

849-word comment to Thom Hartmann article

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 298 fans, 2725 articles, 5361 quicklinks, 7072 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The workaround for posting long comments is to post several shorter comments in a sequence.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 8:51:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
David Donnell

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 8, 2010), 1 fan, 6 articles, 1 quicklinks, 53 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

OK, this should probably thru support but no link just faq's that don't explain how OVER 1000 html tags are not being stripped out with the "clean word document" or from notepad (the last posting) straight ASCII text. Maybe the remark constraint shouldn't be the 2000 word limit to 500 word limit or is it an actual ASCII character count (which still doesn't explain the additional html tags. I mean No Bold, itallic, underline, special characters, Times New Roman font - I don't get it unless I should use monotext. The FAQ's do not cover this and no help is available.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 1:49:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
shad williams

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4964 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It is an interesting bag of misdirection and foolishiness. The ability to discern is more difficult than ever, especially when one is being led down the garden path only to begin to see invited monsters show up along the edges. We have to be able to sort the monsters from the benign. No, the Jan 6th hearings are not worth the time devoted to them. Blabbing on about antifi is another time soaking distraction. If you were taught to think for yourself, there may be a chance for you. Jumping to conclusion is a leap to destruction.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 1:17:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
David Donnell

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 8, 2010), 1 fan, 6 articles, 1 quicklinks, 53 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

what exactly is misdirection and foolishness? I'm revealing my own personal observation and personal interactions this week! If anything Mr Williams, I think you are just another Trump troll: their is no Anti Fascist organization - I would probably be a member if such an organization existed, so in a way you are right: accusations of BLM & Antifa participation IS babble - coming from the Trump Acolytes to deflect the truth and project the Seditious and Treasonous Trump Criminal Organization!.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 2:10:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4964 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David Donnell:   New Content

I agree. It is no longer strange but actually common place these days to see how potential allies can have a mile thick fog of fuzz to reach through and join hands. We are unbelievably manipulated against ourselves.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 at 2:23:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend