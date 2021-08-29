 
 
Ghost Malls into Covid Speciality

In regards to the problem of the overwhelmed hospital system, the practical solution that comes to my mind is to repurpose some of the multitude of unoccupied commercial properties (like ghost malls, empty walmarts, or other vacant property) and turn them into mass specialty Covid medical facilities, Ideally maintaining separation between the variant strains. Of course agreements would have to be reached with the property owners but they're not doing anything for society right now anyway (besides being an economic drain) are they? Facilities air needs to be sterilized by compression (such as provided by a 'Roots" Blower) besides the already existing UV.

The staff would all have to be highly compensated volunteers, thoroughly inoculated with limitless PPE.

This would free a good portion of the hospital system to concentrate on normal emergencies: Heart attacks, trauma, non-covid emergencies.

Constitutional Conservative, Fiscal Moderate, Social Liberal. Mechanical Designer/Piper, EI&C, BS MECDT OSU 88. HM5 Oakland 77-81. 12string & 6string acoustic singer /song writer.
 

David Donnell

I read years ago in a military.com email newsletter that Roots blowers were being used to sterilise air in portable BIO-War field lab speciality trailers.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 29, 2021 at 10:20:33 PM

