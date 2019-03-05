 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Sci Tech

5G, Fiber Optics & the Law

By       Message Katie Singer       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 3/5/19

Author 500620
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)
Fiber Optics
Fiber Optics
(Image by blizzy78)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Posted by Katie Singer

an excerpt from Our Web of Inconvenient Truths: The Internet, Energy Use, Toxic Waste & Climate Change (forthcoming in May from SteinerBooks) by Katie Singer, www.electronicsilentspring.com

Around the country, telecom providers have begun mapping their plans to deploy 5G "small" cellular, microwave-emitting sites throughout neighborhoods. Every person deserves to be informed.

- Advertisement -

The largest thing that humanity has built

Already the largest thing that humanity has built, we double the Internet's size every two years. The Internet of Things (IoT), also known as machine-to-machine communication, generates data traffic via the "smart" grid, billions of people who expect mobile web access and speedy video streaming 24/7, GPS networks and self-driving cars, toilets that analyze your stools and blood pressure and send the data to your physician, refrigerators that can message your phone that you need orange juice. A chipped diaper can message your device that your baby's diaper needs changing.

Such exponential increases in data traffic have the telecom industry claiming that we need 5G, fifth generation of wireless infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

More than 25 states and several federal Acts now mandate "streamlining" (easing deployment) of 5G infrastructure.

Let me unpack what this means for municipalities and households.

Fiber optics' role in telecommunications

Until 2016, businesses and households considered "fiber optics-to-the premises" the safest, fastest, most energy efficient and secure way to access the Internet. Encased in thick conduit, pulsing light on thin strands of glass fibers, fiber optic cables carry multiple frequencies for telecommunications. Effectively, fiber cables offer unlimited bandwidth. [1] They do not emit radiofrequency radiation. They tend to withstand weather catastrophes better than wireless systems.

For years, wireless telecom providers have run fiber optic cables from their core network to the large towers that support cellular antennas. Then, the system's "last hop" (from the cell tower to individual, mobile devices) is delivered wirelessly. In other words, wireless telecom infrastructure is not entirely wireless.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Katie Singer works on public policy with the Electromagnetic Radiation Policy Institute. A medical journalist, her books include The Garden of Fertility; Honoring Our Cycles, and An Electronic Silent Spring: Facing the Dangers and Creating Safe Limits. 

Here websites include:
Katiesinger.com and electronicsilentspring.com

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Part 2 of An Electronic Silent Spring

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: A Summary by Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 