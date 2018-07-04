

Trumputin

As we celebrate our nation's birth, and organize to once again overthrow an illegitimate tyrant, we might pity Trump's classic liberal enabler, Al Dershowitz.

The pitiful self-promoting professor is being horribly snubbed by his fellow liberal neighbors on Martha's Vineyard because he now supports Trump.

The ordeal must be every bit as painful as being separated from one's children at the Mexican border.

But all whining aside, it should be clear that The Donald's primary enablers (alongside his mob boss, Vladimir Putin) have been self-proclaimed "liberals" far more important than Dershowitz -- namely Nancy Pelosi and her Corporate Democrats.

Their corruption and incompetence got him into the White House in the first place. And he can't continue to rule without them.

Let's count a mere 57 of the ways:

1) Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the Corporate Democrats are nearly all multi-millionaires, locked into the corporate oligarchy;

2) Hillary Clinton lumped all us social democrats into that "basket of deplorables";

3) While banning young, charismatic, progressive blood from the party, Pelosi (78) is clearly more concerned with her personal retirement than overcoming Trump's fascist putsch;

4) Like Dershowitz, the Corp/Dem elite is far more comfortable with Trump in the White House than with Bernie Sanders, whose millions of energized social-democratic activists held the key to winning the 2016 election, had Hillary Clinton not trashed them;

5) The Corp/Dem cabal offers no alternative vision (can anyone tell us exactly what the Democratic Party stands for?) pumping out endless fundraising emails complaining about Trump, but providing zero leadership toward a just, diverse, eco-Solartopian world that might sustain a focused, longterm grass-roots movement;

6) As demonstrated by Matt Taibbi and others, the Corp/Dem Party has become a hollow fundraising scam, choosing candidates based on their cash flow, relying on fear of Trump to rake in the dough while failing to effectively oppose him;

7) When Trump attacked Rep. Maxine Waters with racist anti-feminist bigotry, Pelosi said little;

8) But when Maxine promised to fight back, Pelosi attacked HER for being "uncivil";

9) The Corp/Dems have issued no major public statements of matching intensity denouncing the death threats being leveled at Maxine as they are being encouraged by Trump ("Be careful what you wish for, Max");

