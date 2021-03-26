3 Sonnets: What Is Evil?

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



The Glass House



What is evil? Let us count all the ways.

Where you live do witches get thrown in pools?

Do hags flash fingers and exclaim, "You're made"?

Do your kids have their Twinkies snatched in schools?

Where I reside 2 + 2 = 5.

Or else. Union Jacked flags will be deployed.

You'll hear, It is what it is or some kind of jive.

Warlocks zap with juice? Then you're being toyed

with. It's the cliches, the empty thinking,

the self-loving animal roars, banal

fascists who despise culture, kine blinking

at bodies they pushed into the canal.

It pushes me to the edge of my mind

to be locked up among this Glass House kind.



.



II. Waiting For RICO Jesus

From Monday to Friday they kill, kill, kill

and on Saturday they confess their sins

when Sunday rolls around, then it's all grins;

they imbibe the Body and Blood like a pill

that forgives and forgets -- Christ as a fix:

the more you destroy civilization,

the more you need transubstantiation.

Christ! Poor Father Knox has developed tics.

Tell them this and you'll be next on the list,

so don't tell them whatever you may do --

keep it in your head, like the Golden Rule;

they'll f*ck you like the proverbial fist.

When Christ returns with RICO and a gun

Man, oh man, won't we have some roundup fun.



.



III. Tony Makes A Move

Who'll end up like Mussolini upside

down from a rope, spanked like a piñata

full of bon mots, eye hanging by a thread?

Who knows. It's early. Eat your frittata.

Your mother says virtue always arrives

with the rain. I guess. Where is she? Loves you.

Read the paper and shut up. Fascist lives

are in the news again. Il Duce, too.

Well, there she is (breasts still blazing). Hi Mom.

Sea calm as when I first touched her belly.

Screamed like a kettle when I made her cum.

Bye, she says. Bye, he says. f*ck it, really.

Tony's ready; it's time to make a move.

He leaves a fuckin tip; he's in a groove.