3 Sonnets: The Rain Falls Mainly on the Plain
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
What Nude Avatar X Said
Some days I feel like a nuke reactor
about to explode. There's something triggered.
Something rude Avatar X said online
in regards to. Was it a Climate sign?
The moody contact tracer who sniggered
as if she knew-who the malefactor?
There are days when I am so over Zoom,
like an umpire calling "safe" at home plate --
not everything is Brady Bunch mirthfulness.
Maybe we should cry, strum with dirgefulness.
Something nude Avatar X said of late.
