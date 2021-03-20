Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/20/2021 at 11:25 PM EDT

3 Sonnets: The Rain Falls Mainly on the Plain

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



What Nude Avatar X Said

Some days I feel like a nuke reactor

about to explode. There's something triggered.

Something rude Avatar X said online

in regards to. Was it a Climate sign?

The moody contact tracer who sniggered

as if she knew-who the malefactor?

There are days when I am so over Zoom,

like an umpire calling "safe" at home plate --

not everything is Brady Bunch mirthfulness.

Maybe we should cry, strum with dirgefulness.

Something nude Avatar X said of late.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).