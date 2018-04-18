Power of Story Send a Tweet        
2018 International Surrealism Now exhibition, Coimbra, Portugal, Europe

New York, United States, 10/04/2018 - Once again in Times Square at New York city, we could see a new edition of the multimedia art show of the Portuguese Surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro.

Santiago Ribeiro has been featured since July 2017 at the Thomson Reuters and Nasdaq OMX Group at Times Square in New York City, and will remain highlighted throughout 2018.


Ribeiro is preparing the International Surrealism Now exhibition to November 17, 2018, in Coimbra , Portugal , with exhibitions in Spain , New York , Paris and Moscow .

International Surrealism Now exhibition has more than 100 artists from 45 countries which is to open at the Coimbra House Culture and Edifcio Chiado Museum in Portugal next November 17 of 2018.

Billed as the largest world exhibition of contemporary Surrealism art in Europe the exhibit of paintings, drawings, digital art, photographs and sculpture is also expected to be shown, at least in part, at several monuments and public spaces throughout Portugal.

International Surrealism Now exhibition started in 2010 organized by Bissaya Barreto Foundation and Santiago Ribeiro. And after 8 years becomes The world's largest surrealist art exhibition of the 21st century, with 107 surrealist artists from 45 countries and five continents will participate.

Countries that will be represented include: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cuba, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Ukraine, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Note: The renowned British cultural magazine, The Culture Trip , named 10 Portuguese artists as the most internationally recognized at the present time and Santiago Ribeiro it is one of them.

Ribeiro's work has been featured at the U.S. Embassy in Lisbon , in the Portuguese American Journal , in Digital Meets Culture , Pressenza fr , metroNews.ru , Pravda in Portuguese , The Herald News , ARTVOICE , Associated Press , EFE , APA ots , AAP , Reuters , ANA , News Aktuell and many other publications can be seeing on the link.

 

has devoted his life to painting and promoting 21st century surrealist art, through exhibitions around the world in Berlin, Moscow, Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Warsaw, Nantes, Paris, Florence, Madrid , Granada, Barcelona, "‹"‹Lisbon, Belgrade, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

