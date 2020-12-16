

collage of images analogous to poem references

14 Collage Sonnets (after Ted Berrigan)

By John Kendall Hawkins

By avoiding the arrangement of lines into sub-structures like quatrains, octaves, or couplets, he creates a form that is divisible into fourteen "equal" parts, similar to how an hour is divisible into sixty equal minutes, allowing for the sonnet to become a consistent and reliable structure capable of measuring the passing of time. -Timothy Henry, "Time and Time Again," Jacket 40 (2010)

SONNET #1: Dancing on Shakespeare's Tomb

jigging the nave north wall: a dance of death

Was Shakesphere homotextual? O!

Warburg Pincus TurnItIn!™ Kiss 'n Tell spin my bottle

Ring them bells for all of those who are Left

smoked the out back bones beached white Mozart's debtor fingers

like little Ozzie Freedman, his sin agog

