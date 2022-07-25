10th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Celebrates Whistleblowers from Knapp to Now!

WASHINGTON -- ACORN 8, in association with the Northeast Filmmakers Lab (NEFL) and the Society of Professional Journalists (DC Pro Chapter), will co-host the 10th Annual Whistleblowers Summit & Film Festival from July 25 through July 31, 2022. The Whistleblower Summit features FREE public policy panels online and on Capitol Hill (registration required). However, the Film Festival and Special Event Tickets range from $20 for individual tickets to $150 for week-long passes, which are available NOW at (www.WhistleblowerSummit.com). Recent events led to the theme for the annual conference"Does The Truth Still Matter? 50 Years After The Watergate Break-in.



The hybrid event will take place virtually and on Capitol Hill and will include panel discussions with prominent whistleblowers, distinguished authors, emerging filmmakers, and policymakers. At its core, the Whistleblower Summit celebrates free speech and advocacy. "Sometimes the hardest truths are best told in jest. Thus we are pleased to announce a 'Tribute to Dick Gregory Comedy Showcase' as a capstone event for this year's summit." said Marcel Reid, Festival Director.

Famed New York City Detective Frank Serpico (David Burnham, NYT Reporter and Inspector Paul Delise) are nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award. Earlier this year, Frank Serpico received his Medal of Honor from NYPD over 50 years after his heroic actions resulted in the creation of the Knapp Commission. Prior recipients include Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg and Senator Charles "Chuck" Grassley.

In recognition of more recent acts of moral courage, the Vindman brothers are nominated to receive the Shaw Marvin Pillar Award, the highest military whistleblower award presented at the Whistleblower Summit. Alexander Vindman is the Former Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council. He and his brother suffered retaliation after Alexander reported a shakedown for military aid to Ukraine by Former President Trump. He is currently a doctoral student and senior fellow for the Foreign Policy Institute at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). In addition, he is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, Here, Right Matters.

"This is an exciting collaboration," said Mike Camoin, Northeast Filmmakers Lab.

The 10th Anniversary Whistleblower Summit features a screenplay contest and a new creative support incubator hosted by the Northeast Filmmakers Lab. NEFL empowers emerging filmmakers to complete and present their projects by leveraging world-class industry expertise. Our Hollywood Pitch Lab, a three-day immersive training, will conclude with a "Pitch Contest" to industry professionals for valuable prizes. "So whether you are a filmmaker, screenwriter, or a whistleblower"everything starts with a pitch!" said Michael McCray, Managing Director. Finally, the film festival will include an educational screening of the Netflix docu-series MELTDOWN. This vital film portrays the Three Mile Island whistleblower and the advocates who supported him, presented by the Government Accountability Project (GAP) on Capitol Hill.