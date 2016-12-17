Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (3 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   8 comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Ah, So Putin Didn't Hack Those Emails After All

By       Message Mike Whitney     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 5   Well Said 3   News 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/17/16

Author 33
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Counterpunch

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin
(image by biography.com)   License   DMCA   Details

The neocon-driven propaganda campaign to prevent president-elect Donald Trump from taking office took an unexpected turn on Thursday when CBS posted an article claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally authorized the alleged hacking of the DNC. According to the report:

"American intelligence officials say they are convinced that Russian hacking of our presidential election was approved by President Vladimir Putin. Sources confirm to CBS News they believe Putin was aware of attacks that began in July of last year.

"An official investigation is still going on. But this is the first time the hacking that plagued the Democratic National Committee until Election Day has been linked to Putin, reports CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues.

"The hacks were so widespread and sustained over such a long period of time that U.S. Intelligence sources say it could not have been carried out without the knowledge of senior levels of the Kremlin. CBS News has learned that investigators believe the initial cyberattack involved thousands of malicious emails aimed at the U.S. government, military and political organizations." ("Vladimir Putin likely gave go-ahead for U.S. cyberattack, intelligence officials say," CBS News)

As is true with earlier reports on the same topic, CBS fails to provide the names of any of its "U.S. intelligence sources," any corroborating evidence to support its allegations, or any proof that its speculative stitching together of isolated facts produce an accurate account of what actually took place. No where in the entire hysterical narrative, do the authors mention the fact that neither the DNC nor the Podesta emails were "hacked" by a hostile foreign power, but "leaked" from within the DNC itself or by agents operating at the NSA.

- Advertisement -

The most probable explanation for the alleged cyber intrusion is that the emails were given to WikiLeaks by a disgruntled employee operating in the Hillary campaign who was so sickened by the lies and corruption that he decided to blow the whistle. Is that so hard to believe?

Needless to say, this logical storyline doesn't jibe with the CIA-MSM-Podesta version of events which requires a charge of foreign espionage to overturn the election and implement its treasonous plan for regime change in Washington.

According to the Daily Mail, Craig Murray, who is the former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan and associate of Julian Assange...

"flew to Washington, D.C. for emails...He claims he had a clandestine hand-off ... near American University with one of the email sources. Murray said the leakers' motivation was 'disgust at the corruption of the Clinton Foundation and the 'tilting of the primary election playing field against Bernie Sanders'

"Murray says: 'The source had legal access to the information. The documents came from inside leaks, not hacks. Regardless of whether the Russians hacked into the DNC, the documents Wikileaks published did not come from that,' Murray insists.'...

- Advertisement -

"Murray said he was speaking out due to claims from intelligence officials that Wikileaks was given the documents by Russian hackers as part of an effort to help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidential election.

"'I don't understand why the CIA would say the information came from Russian hackers when they must know that isn't true,' he said. 'Regardless of whether the Russians hacked into the DNC, the documents Wikileaks published did not come from that.'" (EXCLUSIVE: Ex-British ambassador who is now a WikiLeaks operative claims Russia did NOT provide Clinton emails," Daily Mail)

As of Thursday, none of the major media have covered or investigated Murray's claims which should be expected since it essentially proves that the MSM fairytale-version of events is pure bunkum. By the way, there's an excellent article at Consortium News by 6 Intelligence agency veterans titled "US Intel Vets Dispute Russia Hacking Claims" that challenges the absurd "Russia hacking claim" and attributes the cyber incident to leaking. Here's a short blurb from the piece that helps to clarify a few important points:

"All signs point to leaking, not hacking. If hacking were involved, the National Security Agency would know it -- and know both sender and recipient.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 5   Well Said 3   News 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Class Warfare Scoreboard -- Guess Who's Winning?

Newt's Victory: Was it a "Surge" of popularity or faulty voting machines?

Is Fukushima's Doomsday Machine About to Blow?

Troublemaking Washington: Pushing Ukraine to the Brink

Dominique Strauss-Kahn was trying to torpedo the dollar

Unraveling the Welfare Safety Net - Europe Moves Closer to Banktatorship

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 52 articles, 50 quicklinks, 1482 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
Both John Perkins and Naomi Klein have said that whatever the US does to other countries it will eventually do to its own people. Regime change in America. exactly. We don't know how this will all wash out, but I suspect it will be trying for all of us.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 8:39:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (12+)
Help
 
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 52 articles, 50 quicklinks, 1482 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
duplicate post. apologies

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 9:37:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2902 quicklinks, 10952 comments, 177 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

CBS = Crock of Bullshit

ABC = DEF

CIA = Cockroaches in America

FBI = F'in Bunch of Idiots

BO = BO

HC = DC in drag

CNN = Craven Nitwits No-end

The list could go on and does, I just haven't had more time to waste on this nincompoops.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:57:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 11 fans, 17 articles, 1 quicklinks, 562 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

This is like a scoundrel complaining that someone found a list of their misdeeds that they themselves have recorded. Now their misdeeds have been made public thereby limiting the scoundrel's opportunities for its activities to continue unabated and without examination and suspicion in a light of the scoundrels' own making.

Boo hoo hoo.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 7:52:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 390 articles, 1747 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Maybe I'm misinterpreting this article by Whitney, one of my favorite writers, but what he is saying and concluding seems to be more than contradictory. We're supposed to discount what the CBS report says because they do not identify their specific sources. But he seems to believe everything that Murray says about this situation because Murray claims he has sources with the intelligence agencies (who he doesn't identify) who know the facts. Really?

And when Murray makes this statement: "So the Russians could have done this, but they didn't. I happen to (know) that they didn't." Mike just believes him?

CBS sources are non-existent; Murray's unnamed sources are entirely believable. Come on Mike, most all of your articles make sense to me but this one sure doesn't. If someone can show me what I'm missing here I'll admit my ignorance and that I'm more than a bit slow this morning.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 6:50:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Phat Khat

Become a Fan
Author 94616

(Member since Jul 15, 2014), 3 fans, 307 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Hmm. Anyone remember that guy who was shot in the back in a "robbery gone wrong"? He was one of the DNC's IT guys...

I'd love to see Trump overturned. But I'm not in favor of installing her, either. I kind of like the theory that Susan Collins might be a good POTUS.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 9:03:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 390 articles, 1747 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Mike; I know you can't or don't reply to comments on various websites that publish your articles but if you are listening can you please further explain further your conclusions. I just don't get it.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 1:00:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stefan Thiesen

Become a Fan
Author 23155
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 29, 2008), 10 fans, 10 articles, 5 quicklinks, 383 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

The "hacking the election" allegations against Russia have become a widespread meme, also in numerous news outlets in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. Lavrov rightfully demands proof. As far as I can tell every court in the Western world would dismiss the case for lack of evidence. What has happened in 2016, however, is that we truly did enter the "post-factual era". Strangely the pope of all people seems to be one of the few world leaders grounding their actions in facts, while a witch-hunt against science and scientists dooms at the horizon in the number one science nation.

The assumption that a "Neocon" campaign wants to prevent Trump from taking office is somewhat peculiar, because he seems to be the typical representative of a laissez-faire Winner-takes-it all Manchester Capitalism that ultimately leads to a rule of oligopoles and oligarchies. The Trump administration is final stage neoclassical capitalism, and when looking at his team, my internal alarm bells scream "global existential risk".

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 1:46:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 