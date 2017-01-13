Refresh  
13 Sellout Democratic Senators-- more reason to take back the Democratic Party

By Rob Kall
Cory Booker
Here's one of many reasons we on the real left need to take back the Democratic Party.

Thirteen Democratic senators just nominated themselves for replacement by screwing the American people. They voted against Bernie Sanders' and Amy Klobuchar's bill that would have allowed importation of lower cost pharmaceuticals. This bill would have passed if they'd supported Sanders and Klobuchar, since a dozen Republicans voted for the bill.

Here's the list of sell-out Democrats:

Michael Bennet of Colorado,

Bob Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey

Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray of Washington

Tom Carper and Chris Coons of Delaware,

Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, J

oe Donnelly of Indiana,

Martin Heinrich of New Mexico,

Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota,

Jon Tester of Montana

Mark Warner of Virginia

The INTERCEPT reports,

"The policy has widespread support among Americans: one Kaiser poll taken in 2015 found that 72 percent of Americans are in favor of allowing for importation. President-elect Donald Trump also campaigned on a promise to allow for importation."

