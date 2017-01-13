Cory Booker
(image by veni markovski) License DMCA Details
Here's one of many reasons we on the real left need to take back the Democratic Party.
Thirteen Democratic senators just nominated themselves for replacement by screwing the American people. They voted against Bernie Sanders' and Amy Klobuchar's bill that would have allowed importation of lower cost pharmaceuticals. This bill would have passed if they'd supported Sanders and Klobuchar, since a dozen Republicans voted for the bill.
Here's the list of sell-out Democrats:
Michael Bennet of Colorado,
Bob Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey
Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray of Washington
Tom Carper and Chris Coons of Delaware,
Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, J
oe Donnelly of Indiana,
Martin Heinrich of New Mexico,
Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota,
Jon Tester of Montana
Mark Warner of Virginia
The INTERCEPT reports,
"The policy has widespread support among Americans: one Kaiser poll taken in 2015 found that 72 percent of Americans are in favor of allowing for importation. President-elect Donald Trump also campaigned on a promise to allow for importation."