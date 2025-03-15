Who am I? A memory, Santa Cruz 1977

Was that really me?
That young man who lived in the streets in Santa Cruz
Playing his harmonica for quarters and dimes
To trade for a tin of tuna and, if he was lucky
He, I mean I, would
Score a wedge of expired cheese
From the dumpster out back of Krogers,
And maybe a couple of bruised bananas.
I would eat in the little park across the brook
Facing the setting sun. Eating slowly
I would watch the town slow down
Like an intricate mechanical diorama winding down.
And, if you'd like, you can imagine a translucent moon rising
But that would be asking too much
Of this memory.
I don't remember the moon.
What I mostly remember is the lack of light at night
That concealed me when I was heading for one of my sleeping spots.
(But first I must wipe clean my oblong wooden bowl
With a handful of grass.)
I would alternate the places where I slept
So as not to adhere to a pattern
Which is how wild animals wind up
In the sights and traps of hunters.
This evening I head for a semi-wild hillside
Kept mostly clear for the view
Below a mansion on the fringe of town
Where I bed down on a flat patch
About the size of my body in fetal position.
There I will pass the night semi-awake
Or, if you prefer, half in dream,
Only falling into exhausted slumber
Right before dawn
When the innocent sun
Exposes my trespass.
So there was no lingering
For the world to warm up
Before I rise and stretch,
Or the irate owner will be down
Threatening me as he has done before:
It's you again!
If I see you again I will have you arrested
Don't come back!
At the time I didn't respect private property
Or anyone who owned property,
Which is why I was living in the streets in the first place.
The street was the only place where I wasn't angry.
I will head for the Cracked Egg
For my ritual home fries and black coffee,
And then I am back on the street
Playing for dimes and quarters
While somewhere deep inside
The question is marinating:
How can I play the game
Without forgetting who I am?
How am I going to do this
And stay real to myself?
Almost 50 years later
I am still asking myself that question,
And there have been times
When I have forgotten who I am.
-- -- -- -- -- --
Note: The street where I played my mouth harp for change in 1977 was destroyed by the Loma Prieta quake in 1989.
(Article changed on Mar 15, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT)