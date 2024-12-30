Where is the poet?

He's behind the barn throwing a knife into a board.

Maybe tomorrow he will be calling out to the mountain:

Can't you come closer?

He's counting the days to that tomorrow

When the mountain honors his request.

But until then

It is:

Where is the food?

It's swimming away in the shape of a fish

It's running amuck in the supermarket

Trying to get out of the store.

It's trying to get off of the page,

Out of the photo of the hip couple

Sitting at the little table

Outside a cafe in Paris or Naples.

What is that smell?

(Which of the trillion scents that your piriform cortex might decode in your lifetime

Is it

that is going to finally stop you from dismissing the yearnings of your soul?)

Is it the sea air that holds the molecule of your deliverance?

Or is it the spice in some simmering stew

Far far away in another time

That exists outside the pale of your fear?

The poet is throwing his knife into a board

Right into the heart

Of the outline of a man drawn on the board.

Every time he throws the knife

It turns once in the air and straightens

Before embedding itself in the seasoned wood.

He isn't angry.

He is writing a poem.

He is aiming right for the heart.

The knife is game.

The heart insists.

The board is receptive,

All of this is subject to editing.

All of this may be deleted within seconds.

All of this is just another attempt

To improve his aim.

Practice makes perfect.