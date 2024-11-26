 
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/26/24

What explains the velocity of light? (Thanksgiving ponderings)

Gary Lindorff
Traveling to VA from CT for Thanksgiving with my wife, Shirley and my son, Evan, we had been driving for 8 hours mostly on Rte 81. It was dark. Evan was driving when I happened to notice a light moving east above the horizon, the white light of a passenger jet. I was a bit zoned out from spending so much time in the car listening to music, talking, gazing at the never-ending highway. Watching the light of the jet, I slipped into a reverie and began to wonder what the light was doing that allowed me to see it. Was my eyesight going all the way to the light or was the light coming all the way to me? I knew that it was the latter (or maybe a combination of both, but mostly the latter). . . But how was it coming to my eyes (and any other eye that was observing it for that matter), and it dawned on me that it really was moving (!) but how was it moving? What was moving it? With a wave of water, some force has to initiate the motion of the wave, but with the light of the jet there was no initiating force. And then I started asking the same thing about a star. If a star explodes one can easily understand how light might behave like water responding to a force by forming a wave that radiates outward from the force, but light begins to radiate outward as soon as it comes on and it radiates faster than anything else in the known universe. Why? How?

Physicists have an answer, but the answer only begs more questions. Here are a few overlapping explanations for why lght exhibits a constant (self-perpetuating0 velocity.

AI: Light is considered electromagnetic radiation, meaning it is a type of electromagnetic wave; it consists of oscillating electric and magnetic fields that travel through space at 186,000 Miles Per Second.

AI, continued:) Unlike sound waves which need a medium like air, electromagnetic waves can propagate through a vacuum because the electric and magnetic fields constantly generate each other.

Accelerating charged particles create changing electric and magnetic fields, which then propagate outwards as electromagnetic waves

In physics, electromagnetic radiation (EM) consists of the electromagnetic (EM) field which propagates through space and carries momentum and electromagnetic radiant energy.

When physicists say "electromagnetic fields propagate," it means that the electric and magnetic field components of an electromagnetic wave are traveling through space, carrying energy with them, essentially "spreading out" from their source without needing a medium to travel through, like light waves do through a vacuum; this propagation occurs due to a self-sustaining interaction between changing electric and magnetic fields, where one induces the other, creating a wave-like motion.

Make sense? If you are like me (poor right-brain poet) you are scratching your head.

Now here is what I think?

Light propagates in a wave motion through absolute space because it expresses the initial impulse (the extraverted force) of the original bang. Let's call light the first element, or the mother of all elements. Light is the antithesis of nothing. Here is what I mean by that: With light's inception there was time (because there was a beginning) and there was space as we know it, which is nothing with something in it. Light's primordial property is perpetual radiant motion or velocity. It makes sense that,if light was born out of the first pulse of creation then it would be all about expansion. Its purpose, if you will, is to fill space, rendering nothing into something, and that something can be solar systems that support life.

These ponderings made me feel very grateful to be alive in a universe that seems to be made up of virtually boundless space filled with endless worlds, essentially propagated by light that has never stopped radiating and propagating.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

