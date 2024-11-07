We need to stop ghosting the dead



Tumbleweeds Lost Hills, CA

What is wrong with us?!

Why is the Western world always

About to splinter into chaos?

On the Day of the Dead (which falls on the same day

As the Celtic New Year - Samhain),

I watched a video / documentary

Narrated by a Mexican family

That grows marigolds to sell on the Day of the Dead.

The meaning they attach to this day

Is evident in everything they do

And how they do it,

So the harvesting and potting

And transporting of the golden-yellow flowers

Is all imbued with the calm intensity of ritual.

There is footage of the grandmother

Working lovingly and intently with the marigolds

A year ago right before she died

After last year's Day of the Dead.

The narrator is her grandson, who loved her dearly

And something he said hit home for me,

Which is, that what kind of person he is

And aspires to be, is in honor of this grandmother

Whose presence is, for him, palpable.

It isn't that his grandmother is judging him or

Spying on him from the other side

Or shaming him, it is because she loved him;

To honor her he must love and respect himself.

This was very touching for me,

Not just because he expressed this sentiment through tears,

But because I feel the same way about my mother.

Who I am, the best parts of me,

That I identify with, are a reflection of her influence.

If you think I am alluding to how she raised me

You are missing my point.

The point is, she is still raising me.

Her spirit is still present in my life.

But there is much more to this.

It is only recently that I realized something

That has been trying to get through to me for a long time.

The mere acknowledgment of the continuity

Of countless past generations

Does not necessarily support our way through life.

The power of the dead to influence the living

Depends on a certain generosity that comes from

Realizing that we are on an epic collective journey.

The power of the dead to influence the living

Doesn't undermine the power of life,

It supports life like the humus supports the rose.

We are actually here because of the dead!

With that awareness comes a blossoming of a humility

That only flourishes when the conditions are ripe,

Like the rose on the rose bush.

If we consign the dead to the past we ghost the dead.

Ancestral spirits can only support us

If they are alive, and therein lies the problem.

Our culture "ghosts" the dead.

(Analogous to how we sterilize or "ghost" soil

By sapping it of life and treating it with chemicals.)

Progress allows no place for the wisdom of the dead.

What?? Let me say that again:

Progress allows no place for the wisdom of the dead.

We have made a religion of progress.

But there is nothing there! Progress is nothing.

There is nothing to it. It is less than a vapor trail.

How close to world annihilation do we have to get

To snap out of this adolescent idea

That we are so important and unique.

My god, the human race has been experimenting with civilization

For tens of thousands of years.

There is nothing new under the sun.

Jung tried to get us to see

That the reason that dreams are never wrong,

Only badly interpreted,

Is because the psyche is the living repository of the cumulative wisdom

Of eons of human experience . . . largely untapped.

This represents an omission of almost inconceivable scale

And helps explain why post-industrial Western culture

Is morally at sea. The other missing piece is

A culture-wide sense of indebtedness to all life that preceded us.

That is, indebtedness to all previous civilizations

And every antecedent living thing because

It has all been recycled. Duh!

Why is it so hard for us to understand that

Life and Death are just two aspects of the exact same mystery.

We don't have to start from scratch.

All the proof we need for that is in Jung's teaching:

We (all of us and each of us) carry the archetypes of a living universe within us.

Each of us embodies the living culture of the continuity

Of our species and of life itself

Which the dead can help us navigate

If only we will grant them life.

If our culture does not celebrate the life of the dead

Then our soil will be sterile.

Maybe we will even stop dreaming.

And that will be the end of us.

Our legacy will be a tumbleweed.