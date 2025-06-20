Vignettes from Monhegan

Manana, Monhegan Island's little sister

Is a hulking blur.

The ocean, a great becalmed lake

laps against the harbor rocks.

...........

Here is a dream I do not mind sharing:

I was reaching under the grass

as under a blanket

to feel the up-welling of a spring

pushing against my palm.

...........

I'm not dizzy

but the world has vertigo

spinning around me

like an old record.

And, as far as that goes,

I think we could do much better

with one-hit-singles.

...........

I do not have a headache

but I am plagued

by the world's migraine.

.............

When I look out at the bay

at the wharf and the rocks and the pier

and the gently rocking boats

between the gray roofs

I am content,

but as I write this

there is the screen.

................

Our tablecloth is similar

to the curtains in the bedroom

but we brought the tablecloth with us.

Also, the previous guests

moved the table up against the windows

overlooking the backyard.

And the futon-couch

is now on the other side of the room.

...............

Shirley has set up the card table

for her painting.

The glass of water

in which she dips her brush

is green.

The smell of the omelette

she is cooking

fills this little house.

..............

The wild goats on Manana invited me over.

They showed me how to traipse among the rocks

and which plants are sweet

and they showed me where to go

when the winds blow in hard from the sea.

What a wonderful day I had with the goats.

When I left they said, "Come back any time.

Next time we will give you a painting lesson."

As you might surmise, I rowed back to Monhegan

full of wonder at how the goats on Manana

were not so wild after all.

...............

White blossoms cover the ground

like snow

that looks like

white blossoms.