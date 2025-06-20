Vignettes from Monhegan

Manana, Monhegan Island's little sister
Is a hulking blur.
The ocean, a great becalmed lake
laps against the harbor rocks.
...........
Here is a dream I do not mind sharing:
I was reaching under the grass
as under a blanket
to feel the up-welling of a spring
pushing against my palm.
...........
I'm not dizzy
but the world has vertigo
spinning around me
like an old record.
And, as far as that goes,
I think we could do much better
with one-hit-singles.
...........
I do not have a headache
but I am plagued
by the world's migraine.
.............
When I look out at the bay
at the wharf and the rocks and the pier
and the gently rocking boats
between the gray roofs
I am content,
but as I write this
there is the screen.
................
Our tablecloth is similar
to the curtains in the bedroom
but we brought the tablecloth with us.
Also, the previous guests
moved the table up against the windows
overlooking the backyard.
And the futon-couch
is now on the other side of the room.
...............
Shirley has set up the card table
for her painting.
The glass of water
in which she dips her brush
is green.
The smell of the omelette
she is cooking
fills this little house.
..............
The wild goats on Manana invited me over.
They showed me how to traipse among the rocks
and which plants are sweet
and they showed me where to go
when the winds blow in hard from the sea.
What a wonderful day I had with the goats.
When I left they said, "Come back any time.
Next time we will give you a painting lesson."
As you might surmise, I rowed back to Monhegan
full of wonder at how the goats on Manana
were not so wild after all.
...............
White blossoms cover the ground
like snow
that looks like
white blossoms.