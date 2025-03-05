Two poems by Vermont sculptor / writer Nick Santoro

Two poems by Nick Santoro, retired Vermont scultor and writer.
..................
2-2-25
I look out
upon
my walking
delight
I sit upright
now
A mistake
black ice
delighted me
not...
Regardless,
delight I do.
Married
I am
to snow,
trees,
quiet
wind and
winged alike.
Still inside
leaves rustle
outside
flags waver
cars roll
trunks close
train whistles
crows craw
air clean
Home warm
waits...
Winter White
Very cold, very sunny
clankity-clank
the flag pole says,
half-mast
50 stars
freedom and unity
too,
flippity-flap
the fabric snaps,
windy and white
the golf course
quiet
a few cars pass
behind,
on the road,
in the parking lot,
early march
rounded leafless trees
brown crowned
evergreens tall
in the still
of winter bright
a holy afternoon
behind
the wheel of
my beloved
old
rusty truck.