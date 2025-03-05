Two poems by Vermont sculptor / writer Nick Santoro

Two poems by Nick Santoro, retired Vermont scultor and writer.

..................

2-2-25

I look out

upon

my walking

delight

I sit upright

now

A mistake

black ice

delighted me

not...

Regardless,

delight I do.

Married

I am

to snow,

trees,

quiet

wind and

winged alike.

Still inside

leaves rustle

outside

flags waver

cars roll

trunks close

train whistles

crows craw

air clean

Home warm

waits...

Winter White



Very cold, very sunny

clankity-clank

the flag pole says,

half-mast

50 stars

freedom and unity

too,

flippity-flap

the fabric snaps,

windy and white

the golf course

quiet

a few cars pass

behind,

on the road,

in the parking lot,

early march

rounded leafless trees

brown crowned

evergreens tall

in the still

of winter bright

a holy afternoon

behind

the wheel of

my beloved

old

rusty truck.