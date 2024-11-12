 
The Day after the November 22 Healing Ceremony and Beyond

Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
JFK's Fort Worth Rally November 22, 1963
PART ONE: How we discovered the deep truth behind JFK's assassination through the magic of Love Field Airport

After sixty-one years of asking "who's to blame", it's time for all Americans to come together with the citizens of Dallas to break the spell that keeps us from the bright future we want and deserve. We've come to a profound understanding of how the resurrection of JFK'S spirit of peace through the magic of Love Field will fulfill that goal.

On looking back to what drew our attention to Love Field in 2023 we were reminded of our own choices made in 1981 and how the path we chose to get here was inspired by JFK's favorite poet Robert Frost in his poem A Road Not Taken.

That year we became the first American journalists to gain access to Afghanistan following the expulsion of all western media after the 1979 Soviet invasion. Getting the first Visa to enter Kabul with a film crew for CBS News was a big SCOOP after a blackout of 18 months. But we never imagined back then that touching the ground of Afghanistan would lead us to Love Field and the deep truth about the JFK assassination forty-three years later. But that is exactly what happened.

After witnessing CBS's willful misuse of our facts on Afghanistan and its transformation into propaganda we continued to challenge the mainstream narrative through ABC News and PBS and received the same results. Back then most Americans believed that freedom of the press was not only a Constitutional right but that it actually meant something. We had yet to face the truth that no matter what facts we unearthed the official narrative on Afghanistan would remain the voice of the CIA and there was little we could do to change that. Faced with that reality, we finally asked ourselves, if facts didn't matter, what did? So in 1987 we decided to follow the Road Not Taken and started writing screenplays and by the early 1990s had developed four.

Then in September of 1991, our 10-year-old daughter Alissa told us of a dream with Paul's deceased father - accompanied by a man who told her he was 800 years old. We already knew the Fitzgerald family had come to Ireland 800 years before as mercenaries for King Henry II and decided the dream was a mystical message. But where did it lead? After three months of researching the Fitzgerald history we saw Oliver Stone's film, JFK, and found the clues that would unlock the meaning of our daughter's message. Stone's decision to include secret societies in his telling resonated with us. In our research into the 1169 Norman invasion of Ireland, largely run by the Fitzgerald family, we found motivations for why some secret societies would target JFK as retribution for past offenses. We had hoped Stone would be interested in this history but he wanted our Afghanistan story instead.

Although our three years of work with Stone did produce the Three Nights of Desmond script concept, it was never fulfilled. Thirty years in the making, we finally brought that concept to fruition in 2021 in our memoir series, Valediction Three Nights of Desmond along with Valediction Resurrection. Since then our publisher Kris Millegan has been hosting monthly Roundtable discussions based on our memoir, giving us the platform to further explore the Fitzgerald legacy.

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Assassination; Healing; Peace; Revenge; Spiritual, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend