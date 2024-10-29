The AWWA Promotes Junk Science That Destroys Our Water Systems and Threatens Our Lives

The American Water Works Association censors proven technology that can save our water system from destruction, while promoting bogus information as science. The Journal AWWA claims that water systems fail since they are old, but there is no such thing as 'oldness' for mechanical part failures. The technology is here to salvage our water systems and protect our health, but AWWA censorship thwarts new scientific discoveries.

In another publication, I pondered "Civil Disobedience in Science and Engineering - A Right and a Responsibility". My fight goes on against multiple industries who jeopardize our lives by intent or through ignorance. This article targets the water industry and their choice of profit instead of public health.

Recent AWWA Junk Science

The American Water Works Association (AWWA) presents junk science as fact in their wide-reaching Journal AWWA, which in turn thwarts the use of new technology by the water industry. The Journal AWWA has censored my research for years, and I have not been able to understand this censorship problem until now. A recent letter from the editor in the Journal defines the basis of this problem; i.e., science is not always a requirement for this Journal. This statement is bold and will likely be offensive to Journal staff, and defense of this statement is in order. After all, my goal is to publish new science in the Journal to save lives and save our water system from destruction.

I vehemently disagree with the November 2024, Journal AWWA's article, titled "Aging or Old? (a.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/15518833)" I disagree with nearly every statement in that article, since that article is not based on science. In that article 'aging' was vaguely considered to be 'normal breakdowns that come with aging', and 'old' was defined when 'systems can no longer meet their levels of service or new goals are established'.

AWWA has now claimed to invent new definitions for aging vs. old, where neither has a scientific basis. Such a statement is certainly junk science, according to the definition as 'untested or unproven theories when presented as scientific fact'.

The Myth of Oldness

If there was such a thing as 'oldness', the Empire State Building would collapse into the street. Whenever something fails there is a specific cause, and 'oldness' is not such a cause.

Some primary failure causes of materials include erosion that wear down the surfaces of parts through abrasive actions, corrosion that degrades parts through chemical reactions, and fatigue that cracks parts through repetitive cycling. Each of these failure causes increases the rate of failure over time, which means that parts fail as they get old. To be clear, parts fail when they get old due to specific causes - parts do not fail simply because they get old.

Censored Scientific Discoveries

My research since the early 1990s culminated in 50 publications to first explain the primary reason why piping systems leak and crack. Subsequent publications applied this theory to explain how nearly all water mains break (.leishearengineeringllc.com/publications.html).

Fundamental Research on Piping Failures

Two books were published through the American Society of Mechanical Engineers to explain why valves are damaged and why pipes crack (Figure 1). These books were based upon multiple peer-reviewed publications, a peer-reviewed Master's Thesis and a peer-reviewed PhD Dissertation at the University of South Carolina.

Supported by experimental facts, mathematical proofs and experience in operating water supply systems, the crux of these two books is that water hammers caused by changes in flow rates due to valve and pump operations create excessive forces and stresses in piping systems to create valve leaks and crack pipes. Originally called the "Dynamic Stress Theory", this work was renamed the "Leishear Stress Theory", when this work was plagiarized in "Machine Design Magazine" (click here). In itself, this plagiarism indicated the general acceptance of my dynamic stress theory.



Figure 1. 'Fluid Mechanics, Water Hammer, Dynamic Stresses, and Piping Design', R. A. Leishear, 2013, 'Supplement to Fluid Mechanics, Water Hammer, Dynamic Stresses, and Piping Design', R. A. Leishear, 2015, ASME Press, New York, New York,

Research on Water Main Breaks

Other previously published research demonstrated that nearly all water main breaks are caused by water hammers. More importantly, water hammers can be stopped to stop water main breaks ("Water Hammer Causes Water Main Breaks", peer reviewed, click here, "Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped", click here).

Unfortunately, already broken water main damage cannot be reversed, where many underground leaks contaminate rivers and streams with chlorine to cause fish kills and permit infectious diseases to enter our drinking water. Technology to improve the measurement of water losses from leaking water mains continues to improve, but the primary cause of these leaks continues to be a the major failure cause of water mains.

In the peer-reviewed "Our Water Mains Contaminate Us With E. Coli, Lead and Copper - Illness and Death Follow (click here)", disease and lead poisoning are clearly linked to water main breaks. Although further research is recommended to end these deadly attacks on our health, we can stop water main breaks to improve public health! ("Is the CDC Responsible for Listeria Deaths and Illnesses from Boar's Head Meats?", "The EPA WaterSense Shower Hoax Versus Water Main Breaks, The CDC Should Stop Drinking-Water Dangers - Stop E. Coli and Listeria Disease Outbreaks and Lead and Copper Poisonings!").

The AWWA Path of Censorship

In other words, the technology is here to thwart AWWA junk science, yet the Journal AWWA refuses to publish new theory ("AWWA Censorship: Staunch Resistance to New Ideas Destroys our Water System and Risks Our Lives"). Given the AWWA continuing censorship efforts toward new technology, I also disagree with the false claim in that November 2024, article that 'Journal AWWA is here to help share your experiences and innovative solutions to aging and old infrastructure [water main systems]'.

The EPA claims that the AWWA is responsible for water main breaks, while the Journal blocks new information from the water industry. We can stop water main breaks for water systems throughout their lives, not just when water mains are 'old'!

AWWA Censorship Effects - Lead and Copper Poisoning and Contaminants in Water Systems

If the AWWA had not blocked information from water system users, perhaps AWWA articles would not be misleading. As a first example of this statement, consider the November 2024, article, "The Safe Water Drinking Act at 50: Another Identity Crisis" and "When Partial Lead Service Line Replacements Can't be Avoided". AWWA censorship affects these articles, where only three important statements are considered here.

1) The 'EPA must assess the risks of the maximum contaminant level' 'to maximize health risk reduction benefits at a cost that is justified by the benefits (a.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/15518833).' 2) 'As US utilities remove lead service lines pursuant to new A EPA regulations' 'requiring treatment technique, primarily corrosion control in pipes (a.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/15518833).' 3) '[P]artial lead service line replacements don't reliably reduce and can even increase lead levels', and 'steps can be taken to ensure it's done responsibly'. This article further recommends 'dielectric couplings' and 'high-velocity whole house flushing (click here).

With respect to item 1, AWWA censorship thwarts consideration of the influx of infectious diseases into water mains during power outages. With respect to item 2, AWWA censorship thwarts consideration of the fact that water hammers are the primary cause of corrosion in water mains, as discussed in "Water Hammer and Fatigue Corrosion - I - A Piping System Failure Analysis " (click here). AWWA suggestions to control galvanic corrosion when different metals are connected woefully overlook the 'Leishear Fatigue-Corrosion Theory', which explains how water hammer pressures induce corrosion in metallic piping. Cathodic protection and chemical additives to our drinking water are also effective controls for corrosion - however - much corrosion can be halted if water hammers are stopped. With respect to item 3, AWWA censorship thwarts consideration of the fact that water hammers cause corrosion of lead piping, and water hammers are the causes of increased lead contamination when partial lead service lines are replaced. As long as the AWWA Journal stifles scientific facts, water hammers will continue to accelerate lead poisoning, following partial lead line replacements.

AWWA Censorship Effects - Artificial Intelligence or Human Intelligence

Numerous articles are available to consider the use of A/I for locating water main breaks, and one of those articles is mentioned here ("Use Artificial Intelligence to detect Unseen Leaks", a.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/opfl.1758)"). While I completely agree that A/I is important to locate and repair existing leaks, I am of the opinion that stopping water main breaks before they break is far more important. That is, AWWA censorship thwarts human intelligence to prevent water main breaks.

My Goals to Stop Water Main Breaks, Improve the Environment, Improve Our Health and Save Our Lives

As I have stated to AWWA management over and over, one of my goals is to print my research in the Journal AWWA, which is widely distributed to water system engineers, owners, and operators. When I stated to a senior AWWA executive that AWWA censorship endangers public health and unnecessarily costs tens of billions of dollars per year, he responded that I 'better be able to prove it'. This article and supporting references provide that proof. AWWA censorship must be stopped to ensure that new information is disseminated to stop water main breaks.

