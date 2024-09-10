Starting a new life overseas in my dreams on the eve of the debate

Sweden
Now that I'm not working for the CIA
I am having recurring dreams of
Starting a new life overseas.
Last night I landed a job as a postal clerk in Sweden.
How this happened was
We went into a post office in Stockholm to send a card
And the clerk seemed to know me.
He was tall and blond and friendly.
He was carefully affixing stamps to a large
Fiberglass egg covered with delicate patterns
And I asked What's that? and he said
Everyone is sending these all over now.
They are art objects that have become collectibles
Almost overnight.
I couldn't think of anything to say
So I just watched him folding a block of stamps
Along the perforation the long way
And then across and separating four and licking them.
That is when I realized it was a dream.
So I commented slyly, So, you still lick stamps in Sweden?
At that point I woke up, checked the time
On the clock on the dresser
Saw that it was 5:45, turned my body onto my right side
And went back to sleep.
That was when he offered me the job.
I tried to convince him that I was wrong for the position,
Trying to picture multitasking and blowing it
And people getting angry.
But he said that I would do fine.
So it was settled by the time I woke up at 7:00.
I was only troubled by the fact that I had lied on the application
About my military service.
