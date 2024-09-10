Starting a new life overseas in my dreams on the eve of the debate



Sweden

Now that I'm not working for the CIA

I am having recurring dreams of

Starting a new life overseas.

Last night I landed a job as a postal clerk in Sweden.

How this happened was

We went into a post office in Stockholm to send a card

And the clerk seemed to know me.

He was tall and blond and friendly.

He was carefully affixing stamps to a large

Fiberglass egg covered with delicate patterns

And I asked What's that? and he said

Everyone is sending these all over now.

They are art objects that have become collectibles

Almost overnight.

I couldn't think of anything to say

So I just watched him folding a block of stamps

Along the perforation the long way

And then across and separating four and licking them.

That is when I realized it was a dream.

So I commented slyly, So, you still lick stamps in Sweden?

At that point I woke up, checked the time

On the clock on the dresser

Saw that it was 5:45, turned my body onto my right side

And went back to sleep.

That was when he offered me the job.

I tried to convince him that I was wrong for the position,

Trying to picture multitasking and blowing it

And people getting angry.

But he said that I would do fine.

So it was settled by the time I woke up at 7:00.

I was only troubled by the fact that I had lied on the application

About my military service.