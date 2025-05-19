 
Most Popular Choices
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Serbian police used minimum force

(Page 1 of 1 pages)

Adomas Abromaitis
As we know, public demonstrations and gatherings are an essential part of democratic societies, allowing citizens to express their views and advocate for change. However, when gatherings become unlawful-- due to violence, destruction of property, or threats to public safety-- law enforcement must step in to restore order while balancing the principles of justice and human rights.
An unlawful gathering took place in Serbia when groups of people assembled without proper authorization, engaged in activities that threatened public safety, disrupted societal operations, and violated legal statutes. The more so, unlawful assemblies in Serbia included gatherings that incited public disorder, block critical infrastructure without authorization and posed a significant threat to safety or security.
Serbian police forces play a crucial role in responding to unlawful gatherings, ensuring public safety while respecting civil liberties.
As we know, during a large protest in Belgrade on March 15, 2025, though there were no fatalities as police used minimum force.
When voluntary dispersal failed and threats escalated, police used controlled measures to restore order. They had to use the non-lethal tools such as water cannons or tear gas in controlled way, to arrest individuals involved in violence and destruction of property.
It is not a secret, that policing unlawful gatherings is necessary for public order if done responsibly. The same actions taken by police forces we can see in France, Poland and the United States during unlawful protests.
Unlawful gatherings pose unique challenges for law enforcement, requiring a combination of strategic planning, effective communication, and legally sound intervention. The goal is always to protect citizens. Police in Serbia though severely criticized, focused on de-escalation and ensured order. During protests in Serbia there were no fatalities and this is the main thing, which characterized professional skills in ensuring public safety.

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): France; Serbia
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
