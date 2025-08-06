 
Positive News    H2'ed 8/6/25  

RoundTable 44 "Transcending Good Vs. Evil: Stepping Beyond Judgment to Sovereignty and Revelation"

Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
TrineDay's RoundTables explore the deep currents beneath history, celebrating JFK's vision of peace, the Fitzgerald legacy, and Henry George's economic justice -- the foundation for world peace

The Good and Evil Angels
RoundTable 44 "Transcending Good Vs. Evil: Stepping Beyond Judgment to Sovereignty and Revelation"

Nobody wants to be judged. But too many of us don't realize if we see ourselves as "good" and the other as evil we have accepted Judgment. It is Judgment that triggers evil actions justified by the ancient code of revenge and retribution buried deep in our psyches -There is a way to get out of this dialectic nightmare!

First and foremost, become aware of your own use of Judgment and consciously make the commitment to end it in yourself.

For those who are ready, it opens the door for the true solution to emerge, Sovereignty in each and every human. Sovereignty means that each one of us has supreme power and authority over ourselves and that will build a foundation of true equality between people all over the world.

We are asking you to join with us on our journey from Judgment to Sovereignty as we prepare for the delivery of our JFK Revelation at the Dallas Convention November 20, 2025.

Our host Kris Millegan will deliver a sermon on ending Judgment within ourselves and activating Sovereignty leading to Revelation.

RSVP for the free ZOOM event August 27, 2025, 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm EST HERE

Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host

Adam Finnegan, moderator

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel.
 

  New Content
What happens when we let go of Judgment -- not just of others, but of ourselves?

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 6, 2025 at 9:45:44 AM

