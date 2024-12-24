Prayer for the new year

Oh world I adore, blessing to you and gratitude for holding us and sustaining us even as we mis-use and abuse you. With the returning of the light this Solstice, my heart peeks out like a child at a frosty window at another stunningly beautiful Vermont winter. I pray that tomorrow will fulfill our hopes for an awakening of the soul of humanity and I pray that the collective conscience of the human race will shake itself awake like a bear or an elk or a great medicine bird and show us how to continue on our respective paths free and strong. I pray that our time is coming to shed our old skins and live as Great Spirit intended. May our dreams be medicine dreams in this new year. May our brokenness be mended with a solder of gold.