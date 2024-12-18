Poem: Deer by the road

Deer by the road
Gradation of syrup
Dark amber like the day we met
Golden gratitude / singular / sweet
Beginnings / walks by the river
Closed today / sudden turns in the path
Footsteps to the wall
Tapping deep / birthing sequence
Good-bye fear / the old coat-of-arms
If that is how you see, live it
Stoke it / sleepy conversation
We come home to a bright kitchen
Housemates dressing the deer
Blood on the floor / mountains in moonlight
Gradations of gratitude
Animal or spirit / working over time
Kiss the earth / sleep well / leap
Dream well / deer by the road