Poem: Deer by the road

Deer by the road

Gradation of syrup

Dark amber like the day we met

Golden gratitude / singular / sweet

Beginnings / walks by the river

Closed today / sudden turns in the path

Footsteps to the wall

Tapping deep / birthing sequence

Good-bye fear / the old coat-of-arms

If that is how you see, live it

Stoke it / sleepy conversation

We come home to a bright kitchen

Housemates dressing the deer

Blood on the floor / mountains in moonlight

Gradations of gratitude

Animal or spirit / working over time

Kiss the earth / sleep well / leap

Dream well / deer by the road