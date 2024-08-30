Can you separate a country from its people?
Can you say a government and its policies are immoral.
Cruel and vicious
But not its people?
Can innocence ever survive in a people
Whose government does terrible things
In their name?
I thought I was writing about Israel,
Its confused and long-conflicted people.
But it's the United States I'm calling out.
The United States first
And then, only then,
Do I raise my eyes and look across at you Israel
I contemplate you, oh people of Israel.
I watch you with disappointment, sadness
And fear.