Can you separate a country from its people?

Can you say a government and its policies are immoral.

Cruel and vicious

But not its people?

Can innocence ever survive in a people

Whose government does terrible things

In their name?

I thought I was writing about Israel,

Its confused and long-conflicted people.

But it's the United States I'm calling out.

The United States first

And then, only then,

Do I raise my eyes and look across at you Israel

I contemplate you, oh people of Israel.

I watch you with disappointment, sadness

And fear.