Life Arts    H4'ed 11/9/24

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

By

Gary Lindorff
Here is our prompt, from BBC article: "Democrats bet on women showing up in force. They didn't" By Holly Honderich (BBC, Washington):


"In pre-election surveys and preliminary exit data, inflation and affordability continued to top lists of voters' concerns. And for these voters, Trump was the overwhelming favourite. . . . Jennifer Varvar, 51, an independent from Grand Junction, Colorado said she had not even considered a vote for Harris because of the financial stress she faced over the past four years."


This is what it comes down to. Not women's rights or abortion rights, not war in the middle east, not Climate Change, not the very rich VS poor / working class, not social / racial justice, or immigration but the economy i.e., inflation. What is the economy to those who voted red? It boils down to how far their money goes. And the answer is, not very.


Biden was talking about how inflation was under control, but I can understand why that sounded like a lie. What about soaring rents? doctor bills? daycare? the cost of a new car or truck? shoes? and there is old Biden giving billions to Israel to bomb Gaza. He acts like he cares more about those Ukrainians than he does his own people.


Those billions of dollars he is spending on two wars is our hard-earned money! That is the straw that broke the democratic party's back.


We tend to overanalyze but I think that every issue was pulled into that maelstrom, the economy, where economy = how far the paycheck goes.


Americans work hard and if they can't pay their bills they succumb to chronic illness, addiction, depression, hanging over everyone's heads, the threat of homelessness. When it came to the election, gosh darn it, they kept saying, vote, vote, vote. That is where your power is! In your vote! So they voted. They voted for a strong man who claimed he would fight for them, end the war in Ukraine, bring the money home, bring the jobs home, seal the border, make America work for the working class again!


Why does this not make sense? It makes perfect sense. So what are we going to do about it?
Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Tell A Friend