Kirill Ilinski's Gauge Theory in Finance: Bridging Physics and Economics

Kirill Ilinski, a Russian-born British scientist, is known for his unique contribution to finance through applying gauge theory, a concept borrowed from physics. This theory, traditionally used in understanding the fundamental forces of nature, was adapted by Ilinski to explain financial markets. His approach links the world of physics with economics, offering a new way to understand asset pricing and market behaviour.

What is Gauge Theory?

In physics, gauge theory is a framework used to explain how certain fields behave under different forces. It describes how particles interact with each other under forces like gravity and electromagnetism. Ilinski applied this concept to finance, particularly in understanding how asset prices change over time. He suggested that the movement of prices in the financial market could be understood in a similar way to how particles move in physical space.

Applying Gauge Theory to Finance

Ilinski's theory focuses on arbitrage, the practice of taking advantage of price differences in markets. In simple terms, arbitrage happens when an asset is priced differently in different markets, and traders can profit from this imbalance. According to Ilinski, this process is similar to the way forces act on objects in physical space.

He proposed that financial markets are not always in equilibrium, meaning prices are not always balanced. Instead, markets experience fluctuations and inefficiencies, similar to how physical systems operate in non-equilibrium conditions. His model describes how these imbalances can be measured and understood using mathematical tools from gauge theory.

Key Contributions

Ilinski's work provides a new perspective on how prices change in financial markets. His theory connects financial arbitrage to the concept of "curvature" in differential geometry, a branch of mathematics. In his model, the movements of prices and assets are similar to the movement of objects in space, and arbitrage can be seen as a form of "curvature" in financial markets.

