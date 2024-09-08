 
Login/Register Login | Register
102 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

John Fogerty and the little bird: poetry in action

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Watch John Fogerty talking about their young band's experience of playing at Woodstock (at 2:30 in the morning following the Grateful Dead). It's a good story on its own merits, but the best part is when he talks about how everyone in the massive audience was asleep when Fogerty went on, except one guy in the back who shouts: "Don't worry about it John. We're with you!". When he tells that part of the story, a bird (that apparently was listening to his story) starts singing really loud. He stops telling his story to listen to the bird for a few seconds and then finishes his story. It's priceless. (The bird sings about 3.20 minutes into the video, but I recommend listening from the beginning so you get the full effect.)


This reminds me of when I was participating in a poetry reading out back of a funky bookstore (in Woodstock NY) a few years ago. We were in a circle taking turns reading a poem. So this young guy was reading a long poem when a bird in the tree right over his head started singing very loud and passionately without pause. The poet was really annoyed and stopped reading his long poem. The bird (probably offended) ost interest in collaborating and flew off. Very different from Fogerty's response to the bird in the video. In the Fogerty video, it is as if the bird was inspired to take the part of the attentive man in the back, who was the only person out of 500,000 who was awake.


Reminds me of Rumi's lines: "The breeze at dawn has secrets to tell you. Don't go back to sleep. You must ask for what you really want. Don't go back to sleep. People are going back and forth across the doorsill where the two worlds touch. The door is round and open. Don't go back to sleep.


Click Here

AI reminded me, after posting this, that I posted a poem and reflection (on my blog) about the bird at the poetry reading a while ago. It offers a different perspective.

Click Here


(Article changed on Sep 08, 2024 at 10:41 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Synchronicity; Woodstock, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend