It's Christmas & Jesus Remains Buried in the Rubble

Stop the madness
(Image by Swissrock-II from flickr) Details DMCA
It's Christmas again.
And Jesus is still under the rubble
In Gaza
(Just like last year).
He's on an operating table
There
Having his infant arms and legs
Sawed off
Without anesthesia.
Screaming for his
Already dismembered mother
Who's been blown away
By the U.S. and Israel.
He'll never kiss her again
Or feel her warm embrace.
All but forgotten
By holiday revelers
With mindless
"Merry Christmases!!"
Meanwhile Zionists weaponize the Bible
So the slaughter might continue.
Christians do the same
Singing maudlin carols
They don't understand
And buying silly trinkets
In Wal-Mart.
As if God were Santa Claus,
A billionaire,
Or a racist killer.
As if God were
A genocidal Amerikan!
It's as if Yeshua were not
Piss poor
And homeless at birth
Considered by imperialists
As no more than an "animal"
Among stable asses and oxen,
The son of a disgraced
Unwed teenage mother,
An underpaid construction worker,
A drunken friend of prostitutes
Houseless as an adult
The sworn enemy
Of the Jewish power establishment
And the rich
That wanted that child
From nowheresville
Slaughtered.
(Good Christians don't like people like that)
As if Yeshua were just another
Palestinian street rat,
As if he weren't instead
An unwelcome refugee in Egypt,
A terrorist in Roman eyes,
Their inmate on death row,
A victim of torture
And capital punishment.
"Good riddance,"
The Romans said
Just like us.
And the whole world
Wasn't watching then either.
Few noticed
Or cared.
But should we open our eyes
We'd see a Yeshua
So much more
Than that.
He came to serve the poor.
He said.
God's kingdom would be theirs
So would the entire earth.
Not Elon's or Gates' (Luke 6:24)
Or Amerika's
Who's blindness and arrogance
Deserves eternal damnation
Rather than the accolades
The world bestows on
Such fools
Along with Herod and Pilate
Anas and Caiaphas.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).