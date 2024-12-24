It's Christmas & Jesus Remains Buried in the Rubble

It's Christmas again.

And Jesus is still under the rubble

In Gaza

(Just like last year).



He's on an operating table

There

Having his infant arms and legs

Sawed off

Without anesthesia.

Screaming for his

Already dismembered mother

Who's been blown away

By the U.S. and Israel.

He'll never kiss her again

Or feel her warm embrace.



All but forgotten

By holiday revelers

With mindless

"Merry Christmases!!"



Meanwhile Zionists weaponize the Bible

So the slaughter might continue.

Christians do the same

Singing maudlin carols

They don't understand

And buying silly trinkets

In Wal-Mart.

As if God were Santa Claus,

A billionaire,

Or a racist killer.





As if he weren't instead

An unwelcome refugee in Egypt,

A terrorist in Roman eyes,

Their inmate on death row,

A victim of torture

And capital punishment.



"Good riddance,"

The Romans said

Just like us.



And the whole world

Wasn't watching then either.

Few noticed

Or cared.



But should we open our eyes

We'd see a Yeshua

So much more

Than that.



He came to serve the poor.

He said.

God's kingdom would be theirs

So would the entire earth.

Not Elon's or Gates' (Luke 6:24)

Or Amerika's

Who's blindness and arrogance

Deserves eternal damnation

Rather than the accolades

The world bestows on

Such fools

Along with Herod and Pilate

Anas and Caiaphas.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).