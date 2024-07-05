Incoherent POTUS, Mumbling and Stumbling

No matter how they spin it, try to explain it, or blame CNN et al, the fact is that millions of Americans saw with their own eyes, in real time, what passed for a debate between two old men - one seeking re-election as the POTUS, and the other seeking to stay out of jail. It was a pathetic display and demonstration of America's spectacular political decline. Politico said that Doug Emhoff, the husband of Biden's VP Kamala Harris, screamed at the TV: "We've lost." One of the Democratic Party's top money-bundlers also reportedly told Politico: "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention or he dies. Otherwise, we are f**king dead." That's not me saying this or making it up.

President Joe Biden's somnambulant performance in his debate against Trump was a horror show for Democrats now in full-blown disaster recovery and damage control mode after the Hurricane Beryl-like Biden political decapitation. In my over 30 years as a political operative and strategist, I've never seen such a decrepit appearance, whispering death-rattle voice, and confused, baffling answers. At times the president appeared like a "deer caught in the headlights" and unclear of where exactly he was.

Ok. So, he's 81-years-old and many, even inside of the Democratic Party have known that he has been careening into senescence for many years now. But the shock for Americans is that both the president's supporters and detractors alike have never seen this diminished version of Joe Biden before on full public display. The June 26th debate was an attempt by his campaign to gamble on an early friendly, on-stage 90-minute public event so that voters will not see his incoherent mumbling and confused word salads later on in the campaign. Even with powder-puff questioning, it backfired spectacularly prompting a now simmering revolt within the Democratic Party with a growing number of people calling for the president to go home and sit in his rocking chair.

Donald Trump on the other hand demonstrated why he's so totally unfit to be president of the United States. He lied his way through the debate, resorting to hyperbole, bombast and name-calling in an ugly display of political belligerence and bullying that is his trademark. In the end this was not a debate but a schoolyard brawl with one guy shouting at the top of his lungs, and the other whispering, whimpering and mumbling in response. In the end, Donald Trump, whose mental and other faculties, such as they are, also seem to be in an advanced state of mental decay.

As the Monday morning quarterbacking on the POTUS's debate performance grew to a crescendo, the New Yorker's editor David Remnick, offered his own stark appraisal of Biden's near-terminal political condition: "For Joe Biden to insist on remaining the Democratic candidate would be an act not only of self-delusion but of national endangerment." The thing is that for the Biden enablers to browbeat Americans and spin the president's awful debate performance as him having "a bad night" is just so dishonest and condescending. He's been having these "moments" quite a few times leading up to this horrible encore performance.

Here's one of many sample gems. Biden was particularly inarticulate and impotent on one of his strongest lines of attack against Trump, the abortion issue: "Here's the deal, there's a lot of young women who are being raped by their - by their in-laws, by their - by their spouses, brothers and sisters, by - just - it's just - it's just ridiculous. And they can do nothing about it." You decode that for me. I can't make sense of this. Especially the "sisters" part.

Here's another verbal doozey: For example, we have a thousand trillionaires in America - I mean billionaires. And what's happening? They are in a situation where they in fact, pay 8.2 per cent in taxes. If they just paid 24 or 25 percent, either one of those numbers, they'd raised $500 million - billion dollars, I should say in a 10-year period. We'd be able to wipe out his debt. We'd be able to make sure that all the things we need to do - childcare, eldercare, making sure that the continue to strengthen our healthcare system, making sure that every single solitary person eligible for what I've been able to do with - with the COVID. Excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do - with, look if we finally beat Medicare." Phew! Decode that you political pundits. I certainly can't.

So, here's the blunt and candid deal: President Joe Biden did not just have a one-night "bad debate performance" episode. For many observers his bumbling, stumbling and mumbling responses showed that he is unfit to be president. Moreover, and even more chilling, is the fact that he is overseeing two nasty wars: one that's plunging the world toward nuclear confrontation, the other a full-blown modern-day genocide. He's hunkered down saying that he's not about to pull out of the presidential race. This is political hubris and arrogance of the entitlement kind.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).