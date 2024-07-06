 
Login/Register Login | Register
178 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Immunity and Impunity

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

Immunity and Impunity

By Joel D. Joseph, author of Black Mondays: Worst Decisions of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court's horrendous and unnecessary ruling on Presidential Immunity was quite predictable. The nation's highest court has previously granted immunity to prosecutors, judges and police officers.

The Supreme Court has held that use of force by police and correctional officers violates the Fourth Amendment when it is deemed to be "excessive." Police and correctional officers however, receive qualified immunity if it isn't clearly established that their use of force was excessive. According to the Supreme Court, while qualified immunity "do[es] not require a case directly on point," it does require that "existing precedent must have placed the statutory or constitutional question beyond debate."

For example, in 2014, in an opinion by Justice Alito, the Supreme Court held in Plumhoff v. Richard, 572 U.S. 765 (2014), that police officers didn't use excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment when they shot and killed the driver of a fleeing vehicle to end a dangerous car chase. The court also held that even if the officers used excessive force, they were entitled to qualified immunity because it wasn't clearly established that shooting the driver in these circumstances amounted to excessive force. The officers could have shot at the tires of the car, stopped the car and arrested the man, but shot at and killed the driver. The Supreme Court overturned the Sixth Circuit's ruling that ruled that there was excessive force. The Sixth Circuit, sitting in Cincinnati, Ohio, covers Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee and is not known for liberal rulings.

Prosecutors Also Have Immunity

"Prosecutorial immunity" is a judge-made doctrine that cloaks prosecutors in near-absolute immunity from suit. Under this doctrine, prosecutors cannot be sued for any actions related to their job as a prosecutor, no matter how egregious the behavior. For example, prosecutors cannot be sued for knowingly prosecuting an innocent person, withholding evidence of innocence, or even fabricating false evidence of guilt.

Prosecutorial immunity is an absolute shield against damages lawsuits for claims that arise from prosecutorial actions. Believing that the constant worry of lawsuits would impede a prosecutors' ability to do their job, in its 1976 decision Imbler v. Pachtman, 424 U.S. 409, the Supreme Court created this immunity to serve the "public trust" and ensure "the proper functioning of the criminal justice system."

Instead, experience shows that this immunity enables prosecutors to disregard constitutional rights in order to pursue convictions. Examples of prosecutors escaping liability are ubiquitous in the United States. For example, the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that a group of nurses could not sue Suffolk County prosecutors who hid evidence and engaged in other misconduct as a political favor.

Similarly, a Maryland court held in 2021 that a prosecutor could not be held personally accountable for withholding lab test results proving that a man jailed for allegedly flying with methamphetamines was in fact carrying only honey, just like he said. In both cases, prosecutors withheld the truth to serve their own interests, and they were never held to account for their violations because of prosecutorial immunity.

Judicial Immunity

Stump v. Sparkman, 435 U.S. 349 (1978), is the leading United States Supreme Court decision on judicial immunity. It involved an Indiana judge who was sued by a young woman who had been sterilized without her knowledge or consent as a minor in accordance with the judge's order. The Supreme Court held that the judge was immune from being sued for issuing the order because it was issued as a judicial function. The case has been called one of the most controversial in recent Supreme Court history.

In 1971, Judge Harold Stump granted a mother's petition to have a tubal ligation performed on her 15-year-old daughter, who the mother alleged was "somewhat retarded." The petition was granted the same day that it was filed. The judge did not hold a hearing to receive evidence or appoint a lawyer to protect the daughter's interests. The daughter underwent the surgery a week later, having been told that she was to have her appendix removed.

The daughter married two years later. Failing to become pregnant, she learned that she had been sterilized during the 1971 operation. The daughter and her husband sued the judge and others associated with the sterilization in federal district court.

The district court found that the judge was immune from suit. The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision, holding that the judge had lost his immunity because he failed to observe "elementary principles of due process" when he ordered the sterilization. Finally, in 1978, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision, reversed the Court of Appeals, announcing a test for deciding when judicial immunity should apply and holding that the judge could not be sued. This case is included in my book Black Mondays: Worst Decisions of the Supreme Court.

All of these grants of immunity are court-made, not based on the Constitution or federal or state law. If judges, police officers and prosecutors are above the law, why not the President of the United States?

Corrective Action

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

CEO of California Association for Recycling All Trash, www.Calrecycles.com and CEO of Genuine-American Merchandise & Equipment, www.genuine-american.com, manufacturers of tennis equipment in the USA (Tennis Wellbow, Good Vibe vibration (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Immunity; Immunity Presidential; Impunity; Judges; Police; Police; Prosecutor, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend