I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

We stayed up hoping for a miracle.
Time for deep reflection.
I can't believe how out of touch I am with this country,
Where I see myself going is really cleaning up my act.
Centering, self-care,
stronger praying and reaching out.
This country is way overdue for a new skin.
I hope you and your loved-ones
are in a good space as the dust clears.
I think of times when I lived through the terms of terrible presidents,
and they were times of soul-searching
and expanded creativity for me.
And they were times of invaluable shadow-work,
of shedding old skin. I think this is going to be like that.
I feel like I'm on a spiral, coming around again,
I'm not strong now,
But I will be stronger.
Evolving.
And I am more aware than ever
that I am in good company!
Stay close.
(Article changed on Nov 06, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST)