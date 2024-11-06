 
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/6/24

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

4 comments

Gary Lindorff
We stayed up hoping for a miracle.


Time for deep reflection.
I can't believe how out of touch I am with this country,


Where I see myself going is really cleaning up my act.
Centering, self-care,
stronger praying and reaching out.


This country is way overdue for a new skin.


I hope you and your loved-ones
are in a good space as the dust clears.
I think of times when I lived through the terms of terrible presidents,
and they were times of soul-searching
and expanded creativity for me.
And they were times of invaluable shadow-work,
of shedding old skin. I think this is going to be like that.
I feel like I'm on a spiral, coming around again,


I'm not strong now,
But I will be stronger.


Evolving.


And I am more aware than ever
that I am in good company!


Stay close.

(Article changed on Nov 06, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST)

Gary Lindorff

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
This is lovely, Gary, thank you!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 2:25:19 PM

Author 0
Gary Lindorff

Become a Fan
Gary Lindorff
(Member since Mar 21, 2013)
Thanks, I worked hard on it. I needed to puzzle out what I wanted to communicate. I feel it is important.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 2:36:56 PM

Author 0
Meredith Ramsay

Become a Fan
Meredith Ramsay
(Member since Aug 3, 2007)

"We cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion, while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life."
       -- Pope Francis
       -- Pope Francis

Very thoughtful and thought-provoking, Gary. Impressive.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 11:24:13 PM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Blair Gelbond
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Well done, my friend. Thank you for this.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 8, 2024 at 1:53:41 AM

Author 0
