I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

We stayed up hoping for a miracle.





Time for deep reflection.

I can't believe how out of touch I am with this country,





Where I see myself going is really cleaning up my act.

Centering, self-care,

stronger praying and reaching out.





This country is way overdue for a new skin.





I hope you and your loved-ones

are in a good space as the dust clears.

I think of times when I lived through the terms of terrible presidents,

and they were times of soul-searching

and expanded creativity for me.

And they were times of invaluable shadow-work,

of shedding old skin. I think this is going to be like that.

I feel like I'm on a spiral, coming around again,





I'm not strong now,

But I will be stronger.





Evolving.





And I am more aware than ever

that I am in good company!





Stay close.

(Article changed on Nov 06, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST)