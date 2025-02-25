How to hug a tree

Pick a big one

That isn't right on a path or too close to a road.

Stand close to your tree

(don't be shy).

You might have to wedge your feet between two roots.

Now spread your fingers

And with soft receptive palms hold your tree

Firmly and gently

As if you are approaching someone

You know and love

That you haven't seen for a very long time,

As if you have just said, "Let me get a look at you."

Now you can hug your tree.

But you must be willing

To feel the craggy park poking your cheek.

Wrap your arms around the trunk.

Find some purchase with your groping finger-tips.

Now pull yourself close

So you feel your heart beating against this great body.

With your head uncomfortably compressed

Against your friend,

With no distance between the two of you

For any deceptions or illusions to squeeze through,

Now it is just your body pushing the cloth of your shirt against bark.

It is the muscle and fat, blood and bone and nerves of you

Collapsing the space between you.

Now I will leave you two alone.

Enjoy your hug.