Life Arts    H4'ed 2/22/25

Getting ready (followed by the lyrics for "By my side" from Godspell)

Gary Lindorff
There was a protest march in progress

That I had joined on the fringes.

I was trying to figure out what exactly we were protesting

When I started feeling an irritation in my shoe,

So I stepped into an alley, sat on a stoop

And removed my shoe.

It was a little stone about the size of a juniper berry.

How did that get in there?

But before I put my shoe back on

I turned it upside down just to make sure it was empty.

Four or five rocks fell into my palm,

Rocks I recognized.

One had brought me luck when I needed it.

One was dark blue. It helped me go deep. 

One reminded me of a vision I once had by a river. 

There was a yellow one that someone gave to me

When I was not feeling particularly special.

I breathed on each one as I placed them on the ground

In a patch of weeds and crabgrass.

Thank you, I said to them as I put my shoe back on.

Thank-you for traveling with me.  

I could hear the protesters chanting with one voice in the street.

Justice! Freedom! Peace!

Justice! Freedom! Peace!

I watched them pass by the opening of the alley

Which amplified a continuous sample of their voices,

Allowing me to focus on individuals

A few at a time.

Then my phone started chirping.

It was my wife asking, "Where are you?"

I'm taking a break, I said.

We'll be coming by soon, she said.

I'll be ready, I said.
..............
Lyrics for "By My Side" from Godspell:
By my side

Where are you going?Where are you going?Can you take me with you?For my hand is coldAnd needs warmthWhere are you going?
Far beyond where the horizon liesWhere the horizon liesAnd the land sinks into mellow bluenessOh please, take me with you
Let me skip the road with youI can dare myselfI can dare myselfI'll put a pebble in my shoeAnd watch me walk (watch me walk)I can walk and walk!(I can walk!)
I shall call the pebble DareI shall call the pebble DareWe will talk, we will talk togetherWe will talk () about walkingDare shall be carriedAnd when we both have had enoughI will take him from my shoe, singing:"Meet your new road!"Then I'll take your handFinally gladFinally gladThat you are hereBy my side
By your sideBy your sideBy your side

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

