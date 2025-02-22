



There was a protest march in progress

That I had joined on the fringes.

I was trying to figure out what exactly we were protesting

When I started feeling an irritation in my shoe,

So I stepped into an alley, sat on a stoop

And removed my shoe.

It was a little stone about the size of a juniper berry.

How did that get in there?

But before I put my shoe back on

I turned it upside down just to make sure it was empty.

Four or five rocks fell into my palm,

Rocks I recognized.

One had brought me luck when I needed it.

One was dark blue. It helped me go deep.

One reminded me of a vision I once had by a river.

There was a yellow one that someone gave to me

When I was not feeling particularly special.

I breathed on each one as I placed them on the ground

In a patch of weeds and crabgrass.

Thank you, I said to them as I put my shoe back on.

Thank-you for traveling with me.

I could hear the protesters chanting with one voice in the street.

Justice! Freedom! Peace!

Justice! Freedom! Peace!

I watched them pass by the opening of the alley

Which amplified a continuous sample of their voices,

Allowing me to focus on individuals

A few at a time.

Then my phone started chirping.

It was my wife asking, "Where are you?"

I'm taking a break, I said.

We'll be coming by soon, she said.

I'll be ready, I said.

..............

Lyrics for "By My Side" from Godspell:

By my side

Where are you going?

Where are you going?

Can you take me with you?

For my hand is cold

And needs warmth

Where are you going? Far beyond where the horizon lies

Where the horizon lies

And the land sinks into mellow blueness

Oh please, take me with you Let me skip the road with you

I can dare myself

I can dare myself

I'll put a pebble in my shoe

And watch me walk (watch me walk)

I can walk and walk!

(I can walk!) I shall call the pebble Dare

I shall call the pebble Dare

We will talk, we will talk together

We will talk () about walking

Dare shall be carried

And when we both have had enough

I will take him from my shoe, singing:

"Meet your new road!"

Then I'll take your hand

Finally glad

Finally glad

That you are here

By my side By your side

By your side

By your side





