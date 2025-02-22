There was a protest march in progress
That I had joined on the fringes.
I was trying to figure out what exactly we were protesting
When I started feeling an irritation in my shoe,
So I stepped into an alley, sat on a stoop
And removed my shoe.
It was a little stone about the size of a juniper berry.
How did that get in there?
But before I put my shoe back on
I turned it upside down just to make sure it was empty.
Four or five rocks fell into my palm,
Rocks I recognized.
One had brought me luck when I needed it.
One was dark blue. It helped me go deep.
One reminded me of a vision I once had by a river.
There was a yellow one that someone gave to me
When I was not feeling particularly special.
I breathed on each one as I placed them on the ground
In a patch of weeds and crabgrass.
Thank you, I said to them as I put my shoe back on.
Thank-you for traveling with me.
I could hear the protesters chanting with one voice in the street.
Justice! Freedom! Peace!
Justice! Freedom! Peace!
I watched them pass by the opening of the alley
Which amplified a continuous sample of their voices,
Allowing me to focus on individuals
A few at a time.
Then my phone started chirping.
It was my wife asking, "Where are you?"
I'm taking a break, I said.
We'll be coming by soon, she said.
I'll be ready, I said.
..............
