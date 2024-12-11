Feeling different in America

I am the tree
That when it saw its leaves falling in season
Reflected, My leaves are not like the other trees.
I used to think my seed
Came from very far away.
But one time an unusual bird landed in me.
I asked him if he knew where I came from.
His answer surprised me.
Over the mountain, he said
There is a whole forest of trees like you.
And then he said,
My kind are also there.
There are many of us
On the other side of the mountain.
With that he flew away.
So I do not mind so much that I am different
Because now I know
That I am only different here.