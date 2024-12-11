Feeling different in America

I am the tree

That when it saw its leaves falling in season

Reflected, My leaves are not like the other trees.

I used to think my seed

Came from very far away.

But one time an unusual bird landed in me.

I asked him if he knew where I came from.

His answer surprised me.

Over the mountain, he said

There is a whole forest of trees like you.

And then he said,

My kind are also there.

There are many of us

On the other side of the mountain.

With that he flew away.

So I do not mind so much that I am different

Because now I know

That I am only different here.