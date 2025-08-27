 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/27/25  

Democratic National Committee Deserves More Credit on Gaza

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

David Swanson
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (134 fans)

The Democratic National Committee, the people who run the least popular political party in recorded U.S. polling, do not get the respect they deserve especially when they take a bold, principled stand for a genocide, as they did on Tuesday, voting down a resolution for an arms embargo on Israel.

For one thing, a full 8 percent of Democrats in the United States support the war on Gaza, and I have yet to read a single piece of commentary addressing the remarkable job that the DNC is doing of representing them. Commentators either blame the so-called corrupting influences of war profiteers, the military, the corporate media, and so on through the entire list of conspiracy theories, or they make it all about that other 92 percent of Democrats as if they dont get enough attention already. My god, there are 92 percent of them. Looking out for that other 8 percent is the definition of democracy.

Heres a typical quote from the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project:

New polling from YouGov and The Economist found that 69% of Democrats, including 77% of Harris 2024 voters, believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. A poll released this week by the University of Maryland found just 6% of Democrats say they sympathize with the Israelis. A poll released earlier this month found the Democratic Partys favorability sank to -32 percentage points, the lowest rating for either party going back to at least 1996 when the question was first polled.

And heres Norman Solomon, according to whom backing an unpopular war is . . .

an approach that helped to defeat the Democratic ticket last year, as polling clearly shows. Recycling it now is even more oblivious to the roar of public opinion. . . . More than ever, on the subject of Israel and Palestinian people, its DNC leadership versus a huge majority of Democrats nationwide. One poll after another this year has found thatin the words of a headline over a Brookings analysis this month support for Israel continues to deteriorate, especially among Democrats and young people. A Gallup poll in July found that only 8 percent of Democrats said they approved of Israels military action in Gaza. That poll lines up with the conclusions from Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and other (including Israeli) human rights organizations that have reported Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

And heres a statement from RootsAction:

The DNCs rejection of the arms-embargo resolution amounts to rejection of human decency as well as rejection of the vast majority of Democrats across the country. A party that refuses to call for an end to arming genocide is a party that is continuing the moral collapse of the Biden administration that made the start of the genocide possible. Across the United States, young Democrats and others have worked tirelessly to offer the party the opportunity to turn away from its complicity with Israels continuous mass killing of civilians in Gaza. The election of a new DNC chair could have made creative and essential use of that opportunity. Instead, the leadership of the new chair Ken Martin accompanied by the sheepership of so many DNC members has reinforced and perpetuated the shameful refusal to stand up and speak out for a halt to U.S. enabling of the ongoing large-scale atrocities against Palestinian people. RootsAction will continue to work with grassroots activists and organizations to challenge the insidious culture of conformity and participation in the destructive politics of militarism. In an era when the Trump regime is becoming ever more cruel and fascistic, the solution is the opposite of accommodation to the U.S.-Israeli policies of mass slaughter. The solution includes solidarity with Palestinian people and all others who suffer from injustice, oppression and horrific violence.

Yes, in fact, these people all make perfect sense, and the DNC is rotten to the core. But I did want to test what percentage of angry email writers read headlines only, and what percentage dislike satire more than genocide. Ill let you know the results.

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Israel, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

The Question of a Ukraine Agreement Is Not a Question

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend