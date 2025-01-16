A deer in a scarf,

A blue and and orange scarf, as I recall

Came up to the porch

To nibble on something

In your tired garden.

We all laughed and then wondered,

But mostly we just stared.

Must be someone's pet.

Would anyone have the heart to shoot

A well dressed deer?

Or maybe God has favorites afterall.

I'm always blessing everything

Ever since our first trip to Ireland

Where I learned

That you don't have to be a saint to bless

Or even a Christian.

But seeing that deer in the scarf

Felt like a blessing.

It was one of those moments

When I felt happy with the world

Like we were turning one degree

From a collision with disaster.

I can't explain it.

Maybe you understand.