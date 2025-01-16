A deer in a scarf,
A blue and and orange scarf, as I recall
Came up to the porch
To nibble on something
In your tired garden.
We all laughed and then wondered,
But mostly we just stared.
Must be someone's pet.
Would anyone have the heart to shoot
A well dressed deer?
Or maybe God has favorites afterall.
I'm always blessing everything
Ever since our first trip to Ireland
Where I learned
That you don't have to be a saint to bless
Or even a Christian.
But seeing that deer in the scarf
Felt like a blessing.
It was one of those moments
When I felt happy with the world
Like we were turning one degree
From a collision with disaster.
I can't explain it.
Maybe you understand.
